Vivek Lagoo, Ex-Husband Of Late Actress Reema Lagoo, Passes Away At 74 | Bollywood News

Veteran actor Vivek Lagoo, ex-husband of Reema Lagoo, passed away at 74. His last rites will be held at Oshiwara crematorium on June 20.

Veteran theatre actor Vivek Lagoo, best known as the ex-husband of late Bollywood actress Reema Lagoo, has passed away at the age of 74. According to reports, Vivek breathed his last on June 19. His funeral is scheduled to take place on June 20 at the Oshiwara crematorium in Mumbai.

Vivek Lagoo was a respected figure in the Marathi theatre scene and had also made notable contributions to television and cinema. He shared a deep-rooted passion for acting with his former wife, Reema Lagoo, who earned national fame for her iconic motherly roles in films like Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! and Vaastav, as well as TV serials such as Shriman Shrimati and Naamkarann.

The couple first met in 1976 during their time working at a bank and bonded over their love for theatre. They tied the knot in 1978. Despite eventually parting ways, Vivek had once described their separation as “an understanding to restructure our lives,” highlighting the mutual respect they maintained for each other even after their split.

Vivek and Reema’s daughter, Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul, is their only child and the sole surviving member of the family. Mrunmayee has carried forward the family’s artistic legacy with distinction. A writer and director, she has worked on critically acclaimed projects such as Thappad and Scoop, establishing herself as a powerful voice in contemporary Indian storytelling.

The death of Vivek Lagoo comes seven years after Reema Lagoo’s sudden demise in 2017. The veteran actress passed away after complaining of chest pain shortly after wrapping up a shoot for the TV show Naamkarann. She was rushed to the hospital by Mrunmayee and her husband but succumbed to a heart attack that night. Her last rites were also held at the Oshiwara crematorium.

The Lagoo family holds a special place in Indian cinema and theatre, with both Vivek and Reema being beloved figures in the performing arts community.

