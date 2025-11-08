Vivek Oberoi Hails Prithviraj Sukumaran’s First Look From SS Rajamouli’s Globe Trotter: ‘Phenomenal’ | Telugu Cinema News

Last Updated: November 08, 2025, 21:38 IST

Vivek Oberoi is mighty impressed with Prithviraj Sukumaran’s first look from SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film ‘SSMB29’ with Priyanka Chopra and Mahesh Babu.

SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film, tentatively titled ‘SSMB29’ or ‘GlobeTrotter’, has created a buzz right from the moment it was announced. A few days ago, Mahesh Babu confirmed Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s casting in the film. Meanwhile, Prithviraj’s first look as ‘Kumbha’, the antagonist, was unveiled by the makers on November 7. Now, actor Vivek Oberoi has reacted to the first look poster, and revealed that he is mighty impressed! He also lauded SS Rajamouli, and called him the ‘ultimate storyteller’.

Vivek Oberoi Praises Prithviraj Sukumaran’s First Look As Kumbha From SSMB29

On November 8, Vivek Oberoi took to X (formerly Twitter) to react to SSMB29’s first look poster featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran as the antagonist ‘Kumbha’. He wrote, “The first look, @PrithviOfficial, is phenomenal, brother! You’ll kill it for sure. @ssrajamouli sir the poster speaks volumes of your perfection, synergy and the sheer mastery with which you craft every epic frame! You are the ultimate Storyteller who anchors global scale with raw, compelling emotion. @priyankachopra @urstrulyMahesh, waiting for the magic you all bring together. #Kumbha.” Check out the post below!

The first look, @PrithviOfficial , is phenomenal, brother! You’ll kill it for sure. @ssrajamouli sir the poster speaks volumes of your perfection, synergy and the sheer mastery with which you craft every epic frame! You are the ultimate Storyteller who anchors global scale with…— Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) November 8, 2025

Replying to this, Prithviraj wrote, “Thank you brother! Let’s get together for something solid again soon! And cannot wait for #Spirit You’re going to be sensational with Prabhas and

@imvangasandeep.”

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s First Look Poster

The first look poster showed Prithviraj in a menacing avatar. Dressed in an all-black outfit, he is seen seated on an automated wheel chair. He maintained a stern expression on his face as he also looked scary and dangerous. “After canning the first shot with Prithvi, I walked up to him and said you are one of the finest actors I’ve ever known. Bringing life to this sinister, ruthless, powerful antagonist KUMBHA was creatively very satisfying. Thank you Prithvi for slipping into his chair… literally,” SS Rajamouli wrote, while sharing the poster.

Meanwhile, the makers of the film are set to officially reveal the title of the movie soon. The Globetrotter Event, where the title of SSMB29 will finally be unveiled, is scheduled for November 15, 2025, at Ramoji Film City — the heart of Telugu cinema. The grand event will also be streamed live on JioHotstar at 6 PM, allowing fans across the world to witness the moment in real time.

