Vivian Dsena Wanted To Ditch ‘Intense’ Look, Signed Laughter Chefs ‘To Switch Gears To Comedy’ | Television News

  • আপডেট সময়: বুধবার, ২৬ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
Vivian Dsena Wanted To Ditch ‘Intense’ Look, Signed Laughter Chefs ‘To Switch Gears To Comedy’ | Television News


Vivian Dsena joins Laughter Chefs to break away from his intense image, choosing the show as a fun, light-hearted way to switch to comedy after Bigg Boss 18.

‘Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment’ returns with a louder, wilder, and spicier kitchen, with a few returning to the kitchen counters while new actors join them in this roller-coaster ride. Among the many new faces who have joined the list of contestants this season is Vivian Dsena. This is Vivian Dsena’s first show after finishing his Bigg Boss 18 stint, and the choice was conscious.

Vivian on signing Laughter Chefs

Vivian wanted to do something light to ditch the intense aura he has. Speaking about what made him say yes to the show, Vivian revealed, “I wanted to do something lighter this time. I’ve been the intense guy all my career – it was time to switch gears to comedy. So, Laughter Chefs felt like the right kind of mess, just me in a kitchen, figuring things out as they happen. It’s unpredictable, it’s goofy, and it lets me breathe a little.”

Vivian on pairing with Eisha

After Sirf Tum and Bigg Boss 18, this is the third time Vivian is doing a project with Eisha Singh. Speaking about the same, the actor continued, “Eisha and I have known each other for a while, so there’s already comfort and understanding that makes working together easy. She understands my sannata and I tolerate her million questions quite well. She knows that I’m decent at cooking, and so she trusts my instincts. Somehow, I end up doing most of the actual cooking. It’s become our running joke on set. In the middle of all that banter, our teamwork just automatically kicks in.”

About Laughter Chefs Season 3

This season packs a powerhouse line-up in one fiery rasoi with Bharti Singh bringing her iconic wit, Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi steering the madness, and a cast ready to spark mayhem including Debina Bonnerjee, Gurmeet Choudhary, Eisha Singh, Vivian Dsena, Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel, Elvish Yadav, Isha Malviya, Kashmera Shah, Krushna Abhishek, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Isha Malviya, Aly Goni, and Jannat Zubair.

Watch ‘Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment’ Season 3 airing every Saturday-Sunday at 9:00 PM on COLORS and later steaming of JioHotstar.

November 26, 2025, 17:09 IST

