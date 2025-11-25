মঙ্গলবার, ২৫ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৪:৩০ অপরাহ্ন
বিনোদন

Waheeda Rehman Remembers Working With Dharmendra: ‘He Didn’t Talk Much…’ | Bollywood News

  মঙ্গলবার, ২৫ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
Waheeda Rehman shares a heartfelt memory after Dharmendra’s death, recalling the superstar’s shy, soft-spoken nature behind his legendary “He-Man” persona.

Waheeda Rehman Remembers Working With Dharmendra: ‘He Didn’t Talk Much…’

As the industry continues to process the loss of Dharmendra, one memory in particular is striking a chord with fans — a  personal moment shared by Waheeda Rehman. Instead of revisiting his blockbuster films or iconic “He-Man” image, she chose to remember the man he was before fame fully embraced him: shy, soft-spoken, and almost hesitant in front of someone he admired.

Waheeda, who worked with Dharmendra across multiple films, recalled their very first interaction with warmth and humour. It wasn’t on a film set, but backstage at an award show. “Years ago, I had met him backstage at a Filmfare Awards evening. Though he has a lovely He-Man personality, he was so shy and soft spoken. He came to me shyly and said, ‘I’m from a village, I would like to work with you someday.’ I said, ‘Inshallah, we will.’”

‘We rarely spoke… both of us were reserved’

Their early collaborations were equally understated. Waheeda shared that their first film together, Khamoshi, happened under unusual circumstances — Dharmendra stepped in because no other hero agreed to the guest appearance.

“It’s a funny moment, but the first film I co-starred with Dharamji was Khamoshi. It was a guest appearance as no other hero was willing to do it, so Hemant da asked Dharam to do it. The song ‘Pukar lo’. So you can see Dharam’s back in the song. We also did Phagun and Man Ki Aankhen. He didn’t talk much. and I also was very reserved. So hum kum hi bola karte the,” she said.

A towering star with a six-decade legacy

Dharmendra’s career spanned 65 years, more than 300 films, and a run of hits that placed him among the most successful actors in Bollywood history — surpassing many of his contemporaries in sheer output and box-office pull. His versatility allowed him to shift from romance to action to comedy with ease, and generations grew up watching him redefine heroism on screen.

A personal life that dominated headlines

Dharmendra’s off-screen life was often as debated as his movies. Married to Prakash Kaur, with whom he shared four children including Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, he later tied the knot with his frequent co-star Hema Malini in 1980. Their marriage created massive controversy at the time. Together, they became parents to Esha and Ahana Deol.

November 25, 2025, 15:02 IST

