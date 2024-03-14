Wamiqa Gabbi Flaunts Her Curves In A Black Crop Top And Printed Pants, Video Goes Viral; Watch

Wamiqa Gabbi has once again set the internet on fire with her latest video. In a video that has taken social media by storm, Wamiqa can be seen flaunting her curves in a chic black crop top paired with eye-catching printed pants. In no time it went viral and fans are seen reacting to it.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Wamiqa shared the video in which we can see her playing with her pet too. She is seen wearing a black crop top and printed joggers. She is looking very hot and lying on the floor. “Missing my sajan, Shooting in another city and not going home to my animals makes me sad sometimes. These videos of us keeps me happy during these times,” read the caption.

Watch the video here:

Recently, Wamiqa Gabbi took the OTT Star of the Year (female) award at News18 Showsha Reel Awards 2024. She had a rather eventful 2023 with three projects – Vikramaditya Motwane’s Jubilee and Vishal Bhardwaj’s Khufiya and Charlie Chopra & The Mystery Of Solang Valley. She received wide acclaim for her portrayals of an aspiring actor, a housewife and mother who goes to dangerous lengths to protect her son and a detective who defies convention by breaking the fourth wall. Despite her short stint so far, she has emerged as a force to reckon with who has proved her mettle as a versatile actor.

On the work front, she will be next seen in film with Varun Dhawan. Directed by Tamil filmmaker Kalees, the movie is titled as Bbay John. The film will also feature Keerthy Suresh.

The makers on Monday, 5 February took to social media and shared it along with a short teaser, leaving much to the excitement level among fans. Showing Varun Dhawan in a fiery character, the film has been titled Baby John and it will hit theatres in May 2024. As the teaser plays, Varun Dhawan can be seen ready to single-handedly take on his enemies. However, not much has been revealed about the film in the teaser.

The short clip shows a glimpse of a battlefield, with Varun’s character seated on a throne with guns around it. A few traditional dancers can also be seen around him. “Unveiling the Biggest Action Entertainer #BabyJohn starring #VarunDhawan, #KeerthySuresh & #WamiqaGabbi releasing on 31st May in cinemas!,” Atlee wrote in his caption on Instagram.