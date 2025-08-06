War 2: Hrithik Roshan–Kiara Advani’s BTS From Aavan Jaavan Is All Things Dreamy | Watch | Bollywood News

Last Updated: August 06, 2025, 15:53 IST

Yash Raj Films shared behind-the-scenes footage of War 2’s first track, Aavan Jaavan, with Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani.

Some stills from the song.

With just days to go until the release of War 2, Yash Raj Films has unveiled behind-the-scenes footage from the film’s first track, Aavan Jaavan. The song, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani, is gaining attention not only for its romantic theme and catchy melody but also for its scenic visuals shot across picturesque locations in Italy.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 is part of the YRF Spy Universe and stars Roshan and Advani in leading roles. The film’s debut song Aavan Jaavan, described as a romantic travel-inspired number, was filmed in Tuscany and Rome, lending the track a dreamy, international flair.

In a newly released behind-the-scenes video, Mukerji discussed the inspiration behind choosing Italy as the primary location for the song. “We needed a backdrop to film this love song. It should seem like this beautiful travel energy song where two people are just in love and seeing the world together. So I was very happy when we finally selected Italy as the location for the song,” he said.

Kiara Advani also reflected on the experience of shooting in the serene landscapes, highlighting the relaxed atmosphere. “We’ve had just the right mix of sunshine and that lovely wind coming in. I just feel like staying back here and just chilling, relaxing and swimming in these thermal pools. It’s just dreamy and beautiful,” she shared.

Choreographer Bosco Martis praised the natural beauty and colour palette that Tuscany provided for the visual tone of the song. “It looks like a beautiful exotic destination that we are in. Tuscany has really given us that glory. It’s given us this whole palette. It’s quite fantastic.”

The team also filmed key sequences in Rome, where they captured iconic landmarks like the Colosseum, Spanish Steps, and Trevi Fountain — locations that rarely permit large-scale shoots. Mukerji acknowledged the challenges of filming in such places. “When I went into Rome, I felt that we have to film some of the iconic stuff in Rome against the Colosseum, the Spanish Steps and Trevi Fountain, and these were very difficult locations to film and difficult to get permissions for. But I think the stars really aligned. We’ve shot at all of these places. We feel really proud of it,” he said.

Talking about the song’s energy and the crew’s spirit during the shoot, Mukerji added, “There was a lovely feeling in the crew, you know, of putting the song together. It’s a feel good song. We felt really good making it and I hope that people feel really good, you know, listening to the song and experiencing the visuals.”

Produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films, War 2 will be released worldwide on August 14 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Check latest Bollywood news updates, events and award shows, upcoming hindi movies releases, exclusive interviews, box office collections, reviews, trailers, and more! Download the News18 App

view comments

News movies » bollywood War 2: Hrithik Roshan–Kiara Advani’s BTS From Aavan Jaavan Is All Things Dreamy | Watch