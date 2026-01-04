রবিবার, ০৪ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ১১:৪৪ পূর্বাহ্ন
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Warwick Davis Says HBO’s Harry Potter Series Will Stay True To Books: ‘Very Faithful Adaptations’ | Web-series News

  • আপডেট সময়: রবিবার, ৪ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
Warwick Davis Says HBO’s Harry Potter Series Will Stay True To Books: ‘Very Faithful Adaptations’ | Web-series News


Last Updated:

Warwick Davis returns as Professor Filius Flitwick in HBO’s Harry Potter series, premiering in 2027, with Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton, and John Lithgow joining the cast.

HBO’s Harry Potter series will be premiering in 2027.

HBO’s Harry Potter series will be premiering in 2027.

Production is currently underway for HBO’s much-awaited ‘Harry Potter’ series, with fans eagerly anticipating the return of the wizarding world of Hogwarts.While a fresh cast has been assembled for the TV show, actor Warwick Davis is set to make a rare re-entry as Professor Filius Flitwick. He also featured as Griphook, a goblin employed at the Gringotts Wizarding Bank, according to Deadline.As he is set to reprise Professor Flitwick, Davis teased details from the show, explaining that the episodes will be “very faithful adaptations” of JK Rowling’s fantasy book series.”I’m working on it at the moment, but I can’t really tell you anything other than we’re retelling those wonderful stories, but with more depth and detail than has been seen before. They’re very faithful adaptations of the book,” he said in a recent interview, as quoted by Deadline.

Opening up about his experience on returning to the same storyline, he added, “We’re obviously telling the same story, so there are similar moments that we’re experiencing as actors on the set. But it’s weird being back in the same studios again, doing it all again, because Leavesden is where we shot the films.”

Warwick Davis is known for appearing in all eight of the film adaptations. While he will return as Professor Filius Flitwick, Leigh Gill will take over his role of Griphook.Filming for the ‘Harry Potter’ series began in July last year. While Dominic McLaughlin will be seen in the role of the lead protagonist, Arabella Stanton will essay the character of Hermione and Alastair Stout as Ron.Other stars who have joined the cast include John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Paapa Essiedu as Professor Snape, Johnny Flynn as Lucius Malfoy, and Bel Powley as Petunia Dursley, according to People.The Harry Potter series is set to premiere in 2027 on HBO.

Location :

London, United Kingdom (UK)

First Published:

January 04, 2026, 11:01 IST

