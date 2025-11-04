Was Saiyaara Success A PR-Stunt? Ashnoor Kaur Tells Gaurav Khanna In Bigg Boss 19 | Television News

Last Updated: November 04, 2025, 16:50 IST

Previously, Saiyaara producer and YRF CEO, Akshaye Widhani, dismissed the paid videos narrative and revealed that all viral videos were organic.

Gaurav Khanna tells Ashnoor Kaur that he hasn’t watched Saiyaara.

When Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s Saiyaara released in theatres in July this year, it created a storm on social media. All widely loved the film and the young actors’ performance. Back then, the internet was flooded with videos of youngsters crying in theatres or cheering out loud while watching Ahaan and Aneet’s on-screen romance. But was it all a PR gimmick?

In the recent episode of Bigg Boss 19, we saw contestants discussing the hype that Saiyaara created, while also alleging that it was merely a PR stunt.

It all started after Gaurav Khanna revealed that he hadn’t watched Ahaan Panday’s debut movie yet. “Maine abhi tak dekhi nahi hai yeh picture. Kaise hai?” he said, adding, “Woh videos dekhne baad toh maine dekhi hi nahi. Log ro rahe hai, kapde phaad rahe hai, itni emotional hai kya film?”

Following this, Mridul quipped, “Arey mujhe toh hasi aa rahi thi. Kuch bhi nahi bhai. Main tumhe sachi batau ye tak bhi kaha gaya tha normal logo se, Instagram wale logo se ki tum jaake ye karna.” Ashnoor Kaur also alleged that the film’s hype was a “PR stunt.”

Previously, Saiyaara producer and YRF CEO, Akshaye Widhani, dismissed the paid videos narrative and revealed that all viral videos were organic. “None of those people were planted in theatres,” he told India Today and then added, “Whether it’s the person on a drip, the one yelling at the screen, or the guy who took off his shirt and danced – these are genuine fans reacting with real emotions. It’s funny when you start receiving calls from people telling you how much they cried, and you’re actually thanking them for it.”

“You find yourself saying, ‘We’re happy you cried,’ because that’s the kind of emotional connection Mohit has managed to create after so long. This experience of going to the cinema and feeling something so deeply – I honestly can’t remember the last time it happened,” the producer continued.

About Saiyaara

Ahaan Panday’s debut movie, Saiyaara, revolves around Krish Kapoor, an aspiring singer, and Vaani Batra, a budding journalist. As their love blossoms, they find themselves up against numerous odds. Set to a soundtrack that’s already winning hearts, the film blends romance, ambition, and emotional drama.

