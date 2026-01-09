শুক্রবার, ০৯ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ০৬:৫৪ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Sonam Bajwa On Working With Diljit Dosanjh In Border 2: ‘This Was Our 5th Collaboration, Every Time It Feels…’ | Bollywood News ICC chief Jay Shah calls Rohit Sharma ‘our captain’; batter’s reaction goes viral – Watch | Cricket News Was This Young Pitcher Flirting With Namita Thapar? Fans React | Television News ডেঙ্গুর সংক্রমণে আরও ২৯ জন হাসপাতালে ভর্তি Kartik Aaryan, Karina Kubiliute Stayed At The Same Goa Hotel ‘Earlier This Week’: Report | Bollywood News শ্রীমঙ্গলে বৈষম্যবিরোধী ছাত্রআন্দোলন দমনে ইউপি চেয়ারম্যান মতলিবকে ঘিরে প্রশ্ন! Women’s Hockey India League: Young guns help turn things around for Pipers | Hockey News ‘Cousin thought I died’: Jemimah Rodrigues recalls horrific ‘church’ incident | Cricket News Bigg Boss 18’s Edin Rose To Star With Ravi Teja In Upcoming Movie; Deets Inside | Television News At 58, still chasing goals: ‘King Kazu’ vows to prove age is just a number | Football News
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Was This Young Pitcher Flirting With Namita Thapar? Fans React | Television News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শুক্রবার, ৯ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
  • ২ সময় দেখুন
Was This Young Pitcher Flirting With Namita Thapar? Fans React | Television News


Last Updated:

During his pitch, the young entrepreneur played ‘Never Have I Ever’ with the Sharks to make them taste his product.

font

26-Year-Old entrepreneur pitched his oats brand in Shark Tank India Season 5. (Photo Credit: X)

26-Year-Old entrepreneur pitched his oats brand in Shark Tank India Season 5. (Photo Credit: X)

The latest episode of Shark Tank India season 5 opened with a young entrepreneur. The 26-year-old Yash Karla came to the show to pitch his healthy and tasty oats brand. He sought 1% equity in his brand for an amount of Rs 36 lakh, with his company’s current evaluation at Rs 36 crore.

While every founder creates their unique pitch to secure a deal, this entrepreneur did something no one was expecting.

26-Year-Old Entrepreneur Flirts with Namita Thapar

During his pitch, Yash Karla, founder of GOAT Life, played ‘Never Have I Ever’ with the Sharks to make them taste his product. When Yash revealed his offer, Namita Thapar asked his age. “It depends on who’s asking,” Yash replied. Anupam quickly quipped at Namita and said, “You should say 45 if she’s asked.”

Yash answered in a sly manner, “No, no. She is looking pretty.” Namita laughed away the compliment and said, “Thank you for that, but that won’t guarantee you a deal.”

Young Entrepreneur Opens Up About His Journey

When Yash was asked about his journey, he shared, “I was born and brought up in Kota. I belong to a Punjabi family, who are obsessed with food as well as weight loss.”

Talking about his health journey, he revealed, “I have even lost 20 kgs since starting my fitness journey in 11th grade. I have eaten at least 2100 bowls of oatmeal and over 10,000 eggs. When I came back, I started my first company, Wisegg. The drink we made tastes fruity, but it had the nutrition of 10 eggs in it. We couldn’t sustain the company because we failed to increase its shelf life naturally.”

Yash mentioned that he started his oats brand, GOAT Life, with Rs 5 lakh, out of which Rs 2 lakh were given to him by the Government of Rajasthan. Talking about his product, Yash revealed, “The most amount of protein comes from whey, then it’s oats and skimmed milk powder. This has around 50%-60% whey content in it.”

Impressed with the young entrepreneur’s product and plans, Aman said, “Tu oats nahi baich raha, tu lifestyle baich raha hai.” In the end Namita offered Rs 36 lakh for 1.8%, and the rest of the sharks all offered Rs 1 crore for 4%. Yash went with the combination of Aman and Anupam, who offered him Rs 2 crore for 4% equity each.

First Published:

January 09, 2026, 17:14 IST

Disclaimer: Comments reflect users’ views, not News18’s. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Sonam Bajwa On Working With Diljit Dosanjh In Border 2: ‘This Was Our 5th Collaboration, Every Time It Feels…’ | Bollywood News

Sonam Bajwa On Working With Diljit Dosanjh In Border 2: ‘This Was Our 5th Collaboration, Every Time It Feels…’ | Bollywood News

Kartik Aaryan, Karina Kubiliute Stayed At The Same Goa Hotel ‘Earlier This Week’: Report | Bollywood News

Kartik Aaryan, Karina Kubiliute Stayed At The Same Goa Hotel ‘Earlier This Week’: Report | Bollywood News

শ্রীমঙ্গলে বৈষম্যবিরোধী ছাত্রআন্দোলন দমনে ইউপি চেয়ারম্যান মতলিবকে ঘিরে প্রশ্ন!

শ্রীমঙ্গলে বৈষম্যবিরোধী ছাত্রআন্দোলন দমনে ইউপি চেয়ারম্যান মতলিবকে ঘিরে প্রশ্ন!

Bigg Boss 18’s Edin Rose To Star With Ravi Teja In Upcoming Movie; Deets Inside | Television News

Bigg Boss 18’s Edin Rose To Star With Ravi Teja In Upcoming Movie; Deets Inside | Television News

রাস্তার উন্নয়ন কাজের ধোঁয়ায় স্বাস্থ্যঝুঁকিতে বিদ্যালয়মুখী শিক্ষার্থীরা

রাস্তার উন্নয়ন কাজের ধোঁয়ায় স্বাস্থ্যঝুঁকিতে বিদ্যালয়মুখী শিক্ষার্থীরা

দীর্ঘ প্রতীক্ষার পর আন্তঃনগর পারাবতে ৩হাজার সিরিজের ইঞ্জিন যুক্ত

দীর্ঘ প্রতীক্ষার পর আন্তঃনগর পারাবতে ৩হাজার সিরিজের ইঞ্জিন যুক্ত

ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
দৌলতপুরে যশোর অঞ্চলে টেকসই কৃষি সম্প্রসারণ প্রকল্পের মাঠ দিবস
দৌলতপুরে যশোর অঞ্চলে টেকসই কৃষি সম্প্রসারণ প্রকল্পের মাঠ দিবস
নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
মাদুরোর নিরাপত্তা কর্মীদের অনেকেই নিহত
মাদুরোর নিরাপত্তা কর্মীদের অনেকেই নিহত
জামালপুরে গ্রীন বায়ো টেকনোলজি ফুটবল টুর্নামেন্টের ফাইনালে দর্শকদের ভিড়
জামালপুরে গ্রীন বায়ো টেকনোলজি ফুটবল টুর্নামেন্টের ফাইনালে দর্শকদের ভিড়
বিএনপি’র প্রার্থী শওকতুল ইসলাম শকুর সমর্থনে যুক্তরাষ্ট্রে সভা অনুষ্ঠিত
বিএনপি’র প্রার্থী শওকতুল ইসলাম শকুর সমর্থনে যুক্তরাষ্ট্রে সভা অনুষ্ঠিত
৪ কোম্পানির ক্রেডিট রেটিং সম্পন্ন – Corporate Sangbad
৪ কোম্পানির ক্রেডিট রেটিং সম্পন্ন – Corporate Sangbad
খালেদা জিয়ার কবর জিয়ারত করলেন নাতনি জাইমাসহ পরিবারের সদস্যরা
খালেদা জিয়ার কবর জিয়ারত করলেন নাতনি জাইমাসহ পরিবারের সদস্যরা
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST