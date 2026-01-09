Was This Young Pitcher Flirting With Namita Thapar? Fans React | Television News

Last Updated: January 09, 2026, 17:14 IST

During his pitch, the young entrepreneur played ‘Never Have I Ever’ with the Sharks to make them taste his product.

The latest episode of Shark Tank India season 5 opened with a young entrepreneur. The 26-year-old Yash Karla came to the show to pitch his healthy and tasty oats brand. He sought 1% equity in his brand for an amount of Rs 36 lakh, with his company’s current evaluation at Rs 36 crore.

While every founder creates their unique pitch to secure a deal, this entrepreneur did something no one was expecting.

26-Year-Old Entrepreneur Flirts with Namita Thapar

During his pitch, Yash Karla, founder of GOAT Life, played ‘Never Have I Ever’ with the Sharks to make them taste his product. When Yash revealed his offer, Namita Thapar asked his age. “It depends on who’s asking,” Yash replied. Anupam quickly quipped at Namita and said, “You should say 45 if she’s asked.”

Yash answered in a sly manner, “No, no. She is looking pretty.” Namita laughed away the compliment and said, “Thank you for that, but that won’t guarantee you a deal.”

Young Entrepreneur Opens Up About His Journey

When Yash was asked about his journey, he shared, “I was born and brought up in Kota. I belong to a Punjabi family, who are obsessed with food as well as weight loss.”

Talking about his health journey, he revealed, “I have even lost 20 kgs since starting my fitness journey in 11th grade. I have eaten at least 2100 bowls of oatmeal and over 10,000 eggs. When I came back, I started my first company, Wisegg. The drink we made tastes fruity, but it had the nutrition of 10 eggs in it. We couldn’t sustain the company because we failed to increase its shelf life naturally.”

Yash mentioned that he started his oats brand, GOAT Life, with Rs 5 lakh, out of which Rs 2 lakh were given to him by the Government of Rajasthan. Talking about his product, Yash revealed, “The most amount of protein comes from whey, then it’s oats and skimmed milk powder. This has around 50%-60% whey content in it.”

Impressed with the young entrepreneur’s product and plans, Aman said, “Tu oats nahi baich raha, tu lifestyle baich raha hai.” In the end Namita offered Rs 36 lakh for 1.8%, and the rest of the sharks all offered Rs 1 crore for 4%. Yash went with the combination of Aman and Anupam, who offered him Rs 2 crore for 4% equity each.

