Watch: Bigg Boss 17 Runner-Up Abhishek Kumar Reunites With His Udaariyan Co-Stars

Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 17, with Abhishek Kumar and Mannara Chopra securing the first and second runner-up positions, respectively. Now that the contestants are finally out of the house, everyone is celebrating their victories and achievements in their own way, reuniting with their families and friends. One of the strongest contenders, Abhishek Kumar, recently reunited with his Udaariyan co-stars Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Kamal Dadialla, and others and was seen partying with them. Pictures and videos of them have gone viral on social media.

Notably, Ankit and Priyanka appeared in the previous season of Bigg Boss. Kamal Dadialla took to Instagram and shared a couple of pictures and videos from their reunion, showing the co-stars cutting a cake. Abhishek can be spotted feeding a piece of cake to Ankit and Priyanka. A video also shows Abhishek sharing a warm hug with Ankit.

He also shared a few pictures on his own Instagram Stories and expressed gratitude towards his friends.

Abhishek and Ankit share a strong bond as close friends. Throughout Abhishek’s stint in the Bigg Boss house, Ankit Gupta consistently provided unwavering support, actively cheering for his friend’s victory. Ankit not only stood by Abhishek during lighter moments but also took a stand for him during intense conflicts with fellow contestants such as Samarth Jurel and Isha Malviya. Their camaraderie was evident, both inside and outside the Bigg Boss house.

In an interaction with ETimes, Abhishek, while thanking Ankit, said, “I have come so far only because of Ankit Gupta, as he taught me acting and also suggested Bigg Boss 17. I am here because of him. I will soon meet Ankit bhai and Priyanka and will touch his feet and take blessings.”

Meanwhile, Abhishek, despite having emerged as the first runner-up of the show, has turned out to be one of the most favourite among the audience. Fans were highly expecting him to win the show. Now that he is out finally, speculations are rife that Abhishek might take part in Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.