Watch: Canadian Fans’ Spectacular Salaar Salute For Prabhas

Superstar Prabhas is set to grace the silver screen with the much-anticipated release of Salaar on December 22. The film, directed by Prashanth Neel of KGF fame and produced by Hombale Films, promises an action-packed extravaganza. Alongside Prabhas, the movie features Prithviraj Sukumaran in a pivotal role, adding to the excitement of fans.

The fervour surrounding Salaar reached new heights after the release of its trailer a couple of weeks ago. Fans worldwide have been expressing their enthusiasm through various gestures, turning the countdown to the release into a global celebration.

In Mumbai, the fervent followers of Prabhas installed a towering cutout of the actor, a customary expression of admiration and excitement in the realm of Indian cinema. Meanwhile, fans from across the globe, particularly in Canada, orchestrated a cinematic air salute to honour their beloved star.

A video shared by Hombale Films on their Instagram handle showcases the grandeur of this gesture. In the heart of Toronto, Canadian fans orchestrated six helicopters to expertly spell out the word Salaar in mid-air. The choreographed aerial display, set against the backdrop of a colossal ground poster of the movie, is a testament to Prabhas’ global stardom.

While the film has garnered immense attention, it recently obtained an A certificate from the Censor Board due to its intense and violent action scenes. With a runtime of 2 hours and 55 minutes, Salaar is expected to deliver a cinematic experience that matches the scale of its anticipation.

The storyline, as hinted in the trailer, revolves around the strong bond of brotherhood between two friends. Directed by Prashanth Neel, whose previous work on KGF garnered widespread acclaim, Salaar is set to mark Prabhas’ return to the action genre under the banner of Hombale Productions.

As the release date approaches, the clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, adds an extra layer of excitement to the cinematic showdown at the box office.