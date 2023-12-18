 Buy cheap website traffic
সোমবার , ১৮ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৩ | ৪ঠা পৌষ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Watch: Canadian Fans’ Spectacular Salaar Salute For Prabhas

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ডিসেম্বর ১৮, ২০২৩ ১১:২০ অপরাহ্ণ
image 4 2023 12 643d1a565616a2e540ce0ea0e3725b26


Prabhas-starrer Salaar will be released in theatres worldwide on December 22.

Prabhas-starrer Salaar will be released in theatres worldwide on December 22.

On Friday, production house Hombale Films shared a video of the cinematic air salute by the Canadian fans of the actor Prabhas.

Superstar Prabhas is set to grace the silver screen with the much-anticipated release of Salaar on December 22. The film, directed by Prashanth Neel of KGF fame and produced by Hombale Films, promises an action-packed extravaganza. Alongside Prabhas, the movie features Prithviraj Sukumaran in a pivotal role, adding to the excitement of fans.

The fervour surrounding Salaar reached new heights after the release of its trailer a couple of weeks ago. Fans worldwide have been expressing their enthusiasm through various gestures, turning the countdown to the release into a global celebration.

In Mumbai, the fervent followers of Prabhas installed a towering cutout of the actor, a customary expression of admiration and excitement in the realm of Indian cinema. Meanwhile, fans from across the globe, particularly in Canada, orchestrated a cinematic air salute to honour their beloved star.

A video shared by Hombale Films on their Instagram handle showcases the grandeur of this gesture. In the heart of Toronto, Canadian fans orchestrated six helicopters to expertly spell out the word Salaar in mid-air. The choreographed aerial display, set against the backdrop of a colossal ground poster of the movie, is a testament to Prabhas’ global stardom.

While the film has garnered immense attention, it recently obtained an A certificate from the Censor Board due to its intense and violent action scenes. With a runtime of 2 hours and 55 minutes, Salaar is expected to deliver a cinematic experience that matches the scale of its anticipation.

The storyline, as hinted in the trailer, revolves around the strong bond of brotherhood between two friends. Directed by Prashanth Neel, whose previous work on KGF garnered widespread acclaim, Salaar is set to mark Prabhas’ return to the action genre under the banner of Hombale Productions.

As the release date approaches, the clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, adds an extra layer of excitement to the cinematic showdown at the box office.

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment — breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

Hati k 800x420
চট্টগ্রামে হাতির আক্রমণে বৃদ্ধের মৃত্যু
বাংলাদেশ
1702921997 photo
Eoin Morgan applauds MI’s ‘tough, courageous’ decision to replace Rohit Sharma with Hardik Pandya as captain | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
image 4 2023 12 643d1a565616a2e540ce0ea0e3725b26 16x9
Watch: Canadian Fans’ Spectacular Salaar Salute For Prabhas
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
btrc 1 800x420
বিটিআরসির নতুন চেয়ারম্যানকে ফুলেল সংবর্ধনা জানালো বাক্কো
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban 166453954316x9
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm Openning Preparation at Agrani School Featured Photo 11 09 2021 2

আজ খুলছে বিদ্যালয়ের দ্বার

 received 244177517953180

আনোয়ারায় জাতীয় মহিলা সংস্থার সনদ ও ভাতা বিতরণ

 Shashi Tharoors New Book Launched 15

আপনার ফোন কি 5G সাপোর্ট করে? চেক করবেন কীভাবে? জানুন এই পদ্ধতিতে

 shasha denims

জিএ গার্মেন্টসে বিনিয়োগ ও উৎপাদন ক্ষমতা বাড়াবে শাশা – Corporate Sangbad

 IMG 20230505 WA0003

কাদেরীয়া বাহিনীর যুদ্ধকালীন কোম্পানী কমান্ডার জয়নুল আবেদীন আর নেই

 adalot3

মিথ্যা মামলা প্রমানিত হওয়ায় ফেঁসে গেল বাদী – Corporate Sangbad

 received 543542976878421

মেহেরপুরে মিথ্যা সংবাদ প্রকাশের অভিযোগে সম্পাদকসহ কয়েকজনের বিরুদ্ধে সংবাদ সম্মেলন

 fotojet 2023 10 12t110435.975 2023 10 5f049b005310fc7096fec530d7bf59f0 16x9

Priyanka Chopra-Farhan Akhtar’s The Sky Is Pink Clocks 4 Years; Co-star Rohit Saraf Calls Them ‘The Best’

 egg paratha

ছুটির দিনে ব্রেকফাস্টে খান ডিমের পরোটা

 wm obudul kader fdjvf j ojk

বিএনপি দেশকে ব্যর্থ রাষ্ট্র বানাতে চায়: কাদের