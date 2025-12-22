Watch: Eisha Singh And Isha Malviya All Smiles As They Arrive At Laughter Chefs S3 | Television News

Last Updated: December 22, 2025, 16:56 IST

Eisha Singh wore a bright orange top with baggy denims, a tie and a high ponytail.

Eisha Singh and Isha Malviya were both part of Bigg Boss.(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Colors TV’s much-loved show Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment continues to win hearts in yet another season. Offering double the fun and flavour, the comedy-cooking reality made a grand return with its third season with some previous and new cast members for added excitement.

Among the new faces who joined laughter-filled kitchen this time are television sensations Eisha Singh and Isha Malviya.

After winning fans with their stint on hit TV shows and the Salman Khan-hosted controversial reality show Bigg Boss, the two are entertaining fans with their cooking skills, comedic timing and fun banter with co-stars in every episode since its premiere.

As the makers gear up for another episode, Eisha and Isha were spotted outside the sets of Laughter Chefs Season 3 in their stunning avatars.

Eisha Singh and Isha Malviya’s Look

In a video shared on Instagram, the actresses were seen holding hands as they headed towards the set. Both flashing their bright smiles towards the camera, the contestants were dressed to impress like always.

For this episode, Eisha Singh opted for a casual look, while Isha Malviya slipped into a figure-hugging outfit. The Sirf Tum actress wore a bright orange top with baggy denims and tie. She completed her look in a high ponytail and black boots. Isha Malviya, on the other hand, wore a blue gown with silver heels and a sleek bun.

Laughter Chefs Season 3 Contestants

Bharti Singh returned to the show as the host and Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi joined her as the judge of the culinary chaos. The upcoming season filled with rib-tickling drama and fun features a star-studded lineup of popular TV personalities including Vivian Dsena, Krushna Abhishek, Debina Bonnerjee, Gurmeet Choudhary, Kashmera Shah, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundraa, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Elvish Yadav, Aly Goni, Eisha Singh, Samarth Jurel, and Jannat Zubair.

Catch on the drama on Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment Season 3 every Saturday–Sunday at 9:00 PM on Colors TV or JioHotstar.

Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment Seasons 1 And 2

Inspired by the Tamil hit Cooku With Comali, the previous seasons of Laughter Chefs became a fan favourite with its chaotic mix of celebrities and fun. The season paired celebrity contestants for hilarious cooking challenges, blending comedy with culinary creativity. The cooking competition featured Ankita Lokhande, Aly Goni, Elvish Yadav, Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Vicky Jain, Reem Shaikh, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, Samarth Jurel and Sudesh Lehri.

The lineup later changed with new additions like Nia Sharma and Karan Kundrra, who replaced Mannara Chopra and Abdu Rozik, adding even more energy and entertainment to the kitchen chaos.

First Published: December 22, 2025, 16:55 IST

News movies television Watch: Eisha Singh And Isha Malviya All Smiles As They Arrive At Laughter Chefs S3