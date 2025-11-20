Watch India’s Official Entry To The Oscars On Netflix From THIS Date

India’s official selection for the 98th Academy Awards, Homebound, is ready to reach a worldwide audience as it gears up for its digital premiere. (Image: Instagram)

Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor, the film earned critical acclaim during its theatrical run for its poignant portrayal of friendship, ambition, and the challenges faced by young Indians navigating societal expectations.

Netflix has announced that Homebound will begin streaming globally on November 21. Sharing the film's poster on Instagram, the platform wrote: "A long road home. A friend who feels like home. Two childhood friends take their shot at living a life of dignity, but there's a long battle to be won."

The film boasts an impressive production team, including Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra, with Marijke deSouza and Melita Toscan Du Plantier as co-producers. It also carries strong international backing, with Martin Scorsese and Pravin Khairnar serving as executive producers.

Set against the backdrop of modern India, Homebound follows Shoaib (Khatter) and Chandan (Jethwa), two childhood friends whose shared dream of joining the police force becomes a symbol of dignity and resistance. Janhvi Kapoor plays a pivotal role, adding emotional resonance to a narrative that explores themes of duty, identity, and the quiet strength of connection.

Director Neeraj Ghaywan described the film as "inspired by a true story of friendship," adding that it "explores universal themes of connection and compassion as forms of quiet resistance." He expressed excitement about the film's Netflix release, which will make it available in 190 countries.

Homebound premiered in the Un Certain Regard section at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, receiving glowing reviews. It later won the Second Runner-Up International Audience Choice Award at the Toronto International Film Festival, further cementing its reputation as a powerful and resonant piece of cinema.