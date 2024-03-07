Watch: Kajal Aggarwal Gets Annoyed As Fan Touches Her Inappropriately At Event

Kajal Aggarwal got upset at her recent outing at a fashion store launch event in Hyderabad after a fan tried to touch her inappropriately while taking a selfie. The video has gone viral now. The incident unfolded on March 6. Posing for the cameras, a fan swiftly approached the actress and attempted to take a selfie while moving his hands towards the actress’ waist. Draped in a designer maroon saree in Nauvari style, Kajal Aggarwal felt uncomfortable due to this and immediately pushed the fan away from her. After being pushed away, the man blends with the crowd to exit the event. With this bizarre incident at the event, the actress didn’t lose her cool and graced her presence with a smile for her fans.

In the viral video, Kajal Aggarwal was seen giving autographs to her fans. The video is now making rounds on social media. Netizens have condemned this act of the man and asked for the appropriate punishment for the same. The video has been posted by a page named, Get Cinemas on the social media platform X ( formerly called Twitter).

This marked the second such incident which has happened recently. Bollywood actress Vidya Balan too faced something similar recently. After paying respect to the final rites of late Padma Shri singer Pankaj Udas, the actress encountered a pestered fan who was determined to take a selfie with her. The actress was seen feeling uncomfortable as she was chased by a fan who wished for a selfie. The video of the incident has gone viral.

In the viral video, Vidya Balan appeared to be wearing a white salwar kurta and was accompanied by a girl. A man in blue jeans and a brown shirt approaches her with a cell phone in hand. He asked for a selfie with the actress as she moved forward. After attending the last rites of the singer Pankanj Udas, Vidya Balan was in no mood for a selfie. She politely ignored him but the man kept pestering her for a selfie.

Kajal Aggarwal will be next seen in the movie Indian 2 which stars Kamal Haasan in the lead role. It is directed by S Shankar.