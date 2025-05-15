Advertise here
শুক্রবার , ১৬ মে ২০২৫
  বিনোদন

Watch: Ranveer Singh’s Hilarious Response To ‘Who Are You?’ At F1 Race Goes Viral

Watch: Ranveer Singh's Hilarious Response To 'Who Are You?' At F1 Race Goes Viral


The video features a humorous interaction between Ranveer and former F1 driver-turned-commentator Martin Brundle during the pre-race grid walk.

Ranveer’s witty F1 moment with Martin Brundle resurfaces.

Ranveer’s witty F1 moment with Martin Brundle resurfaces.

A throwback clip of Ranveer Singh’s lively appearance at the 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix has resurfaced online and is once again winning fans over. The video features a humorous interaction between Ranveer and former F1 driver-turned-commentator Martin Brundle during the pre-race grid walk.

As Brundle approached the flamboyantly dressed Bollywood star, he initially struggled to identify him and asked, “Who are you?” Without missing a beat, Ranveer responded, “I’m a Bollywood actor and I hail from Mumbai, India. I am an entertainer.”

Ranveer’s excitement was evident as he gushed about the adrenaline rush of being present at the race. “On top of the world! I can feel the exhilaration and adrenaline,” he said, leaving Brundle visibly charmed.

Brundle couldn’t help but compliment Ranveer’s bold outfit. “Respect for that suit, that’s punchy,” he remarked. To which Ranveer hilariously replied, “You know the best part, sir? I have to send it all back in the morning.” Dressed in a lime green shirt with pink and blue stripes, paired with chunky white Versace sunglasses, Ranveer stayed true to his signature flamboyant style.

As the video finds fresh love online, Ranveer is prepping for one of his biggest roles yet Don 3, directed by Farhan Akhtar. The film, which has seen several delays due to Farhan’s prior commitments, is now scheduled to begin filming in September this year.

A source close to the development revealed, “Farhan is nearing the end of 120 Bahadur. Ranveer has also finished shooting for a major portion of Dhurandar. And so, they wouldn’t want to wait any longer before beginning filming for Don 3. The first schedule is scheduled for September this year. Both Ranveer and Vikrant Massey, who plays the antagonist, will be a part of it.”

However, it is yet to be confirmed whether the female lead of Don 3 will join the first schedule.

