বৃহস্পতিবার , ৭ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৩ | ২২শে অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Watch: Thika Maka Thanda Trailer Shows Villagers’ Resolve Against This Social Concern

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ডিসেম্বর ৭, ২০২৩ ২:৪৬ অপরাহ্ণ
image 1200x900 2023 12 07t003535.064 2023 12 221f9f602e25a086c4ec177f45438532


The director of the film is Venkat.

Director Vikram praised and congratulated the makers after the trailer launch.

Director Vikram K Kumar, known for his works like Thank You, Manam, and 13b, has unveiled the trailer of the film Thika Maka Thanda. Following the trailer launch, Kumar congratulated the makers on its successful release, and reports suggest that a grand pre-release event for the film is in the works.

Reports indicate that the film unfolds in a fictional village, where characters investigate a theft involving the idol of goddess Durga. Thika Maka Thanda is scheduled for release on December 15, 2023.

Released on December 4, the trailer has reportedly received a positive response from the audience. Available on the official Sony Music South channel, it has garnered thousands of views, with netizens expressing their excitement in the comments. “All the best Annie and team,” read a comment.

“Looks like a complete family entertainer, all the best team,” another user said. “All the best Venkat sir,” said a third person.

During the trailer launch, director Vikram K Kumar expressed his thoughts, stating, “The trailer is quite interesting. The concept chosen by Venkat seemed very new.” He went on to say, “Harikrishna, Ramakrishna, Yani, and Rekha Nirosha should be given success in this film. I also want Venkat’s film to be a big success.”

Directed by Venkat, the film’s lead cast includes Ramakrishna, Harikrishna, Venkat, Rekha Nirosha, and Annie. The film also features Yadamma Raju, Rocket Raghava, Bobby Bedi, Shiva Narayana, Gowry Shankar, Rama Chandra, and Sujatha. Thirupathi Srinivasa Rao is producing the film under the banner of TSR Movie Makers. Suresh Bobbili has composed the music, Hari Krishnan is in charge of cinematography, and Kumar Nirmala Srujan handles editing and VFX.

The film’s producer, Thirupathi Srinivasa Rao, emphasised his commitment to creating meaningful films for the audience, describing Thika Maka Thanda as a family drama with “no trace of vulgarity.”

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau



Source link

