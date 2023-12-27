 Buy cheap website traffic
বুধবার , ২৭ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৩
Watch Video: Dunki Promotions Shah Rukh Khan Makes Dubai Groove To Lutt Putt Gaya

ডিসেম্বর ২৭, ২০২৩ ৩:৪৮ অপরাহ্ণ
untitled design 2023 12 18t091939.874 2023 12 177e4bb1e051744186162c7532860cb4


Published By: Shrishti Negi

Last Updated: December 18, 2023, 09:33 IST

Dunki also stars Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Dunki also stars Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Shah Rukh Khan wowed audiences with his dance moves to Lutt Putt Gaya song at Dubai’s Global Village arena.

Shah Rukh Khan, the King of Bollywood, is set to rock cinemas with Dunki, his third potential blockbuster of the year. Amidst his intensive promotional spree, Khan recently stole hearts of his fans in Dubai with his signature charm. The actor’s interaction and dance session with enthusiastic followers has been garnering massive attention online. At the vibrant Global Village arena, the 58-year-old superstar impressed audiences with electrifying dance moves in his iconic hookstep from the movie’s first song, Lutt Putt Gaya. SRK’s magnetic presence and surprising performance made the event an unforgettable experience.

King Khan’s popular fan club on X, Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan club, recently shared a viral video capturing the actor’s cheerful dance to a song from Rajkumar Hirani’s movie. Wearing a simple ensemble, black denims and a T-shirt, SRK took the spotlight while he was surrounded by a group of background dancers and audience members. As he effortlessly grooved to the hookstep, his fans eagerly attempted to match his moves. Throughout the performance, Khan was seen smiling and even hugged one of his fans.

While talking about Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan during the Dubai event shared that after making Jawan, he felt like he needed something closer to his heart and made Dunki. Reflecting on the year’s cinematic journey, Khan mentioned how Pathaan prioritized the female audience and now, he aims to conclude the year with a film that connects more personally with him. Additionally, he expressed his hope to leave audience with a sense of love for their country and family.

Khan further described the film as a love story. While it has action, it also introduces a segment that Rajkumar Hirani hasn’t explored previously. Khan hinted at several sequences within the film that he personally hasn’t attempted before. He also claimed that Hirani’s has kept few surprises in this film and avoided revealing much in trailers and teasers.

Ahead of the release of Dunki, the film’s makers arranged an exclusive screening for the censor board committee members in Dubai. The movie reportedly earned a standing ovation during the screening. Presently, the makers have kick started the advance bookings and the response has been exceptionally strong, despite the clash with Prabhas’ Salaar.

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Rajukumar Hirani’s Dunki also features, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani and others, in key roles.

shrishti mugshot 2023 11 7bb105a564bf90c8f65ef71be2fe2958
Shrishti Negi

Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes brRead More



Source link

