Watch: Vikrant Massey, Raveena Tandon’s Quick Chat At Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan Screening | Bollywood News

Vikrant Massey and Raveena Tandon were seen discussing something and the actor also thanked her for attending the screening.

Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor’s Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan released in theatres on July 11. Prior to the film’s premiere, the creators hosted a private screening attended by some of the most popular Bollywood stars. Among others, Raveena Tandon was seen at the screening and the paparazzi caught the actress having a candid chat with Vikrant at the event. The duo were seen discussing something and the actor also thanked her for attending the screening.

Raveena Tandon was seen in a semi formal yellow dress while Vikrant was seen in a beige suit with a white shirt. Another video from the event showed Vikrant making his grand entry with wife Sheetal by his side. The couple posed for the cameras, and people were quite impressed by Vikrant’s kind gesture. Before smiling for the camera, he was seen straightening his wife’s hair.

In Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, Shanaya Kapoor plays a theatrical artist, while Vikrant plays a blind musician. Santosh Singh directed the film, which is based on Ruskin Bond’s short tale The Eyes Have It. The film, produced by Zed Studios, Mini Films, and Open Window Films, competes at the box office with Maalik, a gangster drama starring Rajkummar Rao and Manushi Chhillar.

Moving on, Vikrant Massey is reported to have joined the cast of White, an ambitious biopic based on the life and humanitarian activity of spiritual guru Shri Ravi Shankar. The film is expected to begin production in August 2025 with an international group that previously worked on the critically acclaimed series Narcos.

As per a Pinkvilla report, White will be shot in Colombia from start to finish, with around 90 percent of the film taking place on international land. The remaining scenes are set to be shot at a Mumbai studio. According to reports, Vikrant has commenced intense reading sessions and workshops with the writing and direction teams in order to play Shri Shri Ravi Shankar with nuance and sincerity.

On the other hand, after her debut movie, Shanaya will also be part of Bejoy Nambiar’s directorial survival thriller titled Tu Yaa Main, where she will star alongside Adarsh Gourav.

