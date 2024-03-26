মঙ্গলবার , ২৬ মার্চ ২০২৪ | ১২ই চৈত্র, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  খেলাধুলা

Watch: Virat Kohli hugs an emotional Shikhar Dhawan in a heartwarming gesture | Cricket News

মার্চ ২৬, ২০২৪ ৯:৩৯ অপরাহ্ণ
NEW DELHI: Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan share a deep bond both on and off the cricket field. As former teammates for the Delhi state team and longtime representatives of the Indian cricket squad, they have shared the field for over a decade.
Following Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s first victory in the IPL 2024 season, triumphing over Punjab Kings at home, Virat was captured engaging in a heartfelt moment with his old teammate and close friend Dhawan.

The scene saw Virat consoling Dhawan, sharing warm embraces, and eventually breaking into laughter together.
Dhawan, who recently revealed his struggle to meet his son Zoravar in the last five to six months, is currently captaining the Punjab Kings side in the IPL 2024. Punjab Kings have played two matches so far in the tournament and won one and lost one.

In December last year, Dhawan made a shocking revelation, saying he had been blocked from contacting his nine-year-old son.
The left-hander shared an emotional post on Instagram on his son’s birthday, shedding light on the challenges he faced following his unsuccessful marriage with his wife Aesha Mukerji.
In October last year, a Delhi court granted divorce to Dhawan citing “cruelty” inflicted upon the renowned Indian cricketer by his estranged wife Aesha Mukerji.





