বুধবার , ৯ জুলাই ২০২৫ | ২৫শে আষাঢ়, ১৪৩২ বঙ্গাব্দ
  /  বিনোদন

Wednesday Season 2 Trailer: Jenna Ortega Vows to Save Enid, Even If It Kills Her | Web-series News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুলাই ৯, ২০২৫ ১০:২৪ অপরাহ্ণ
Wednesday Season 2 Trailer: Jenna Ortega Vows to Save Enid, Even If It Kills Her | Web-series News


Last Updated:

Wednesday Addams has a deadly vision of Enid’s fate and vows to save her or “die trying” in Season 2 trailer of Netflix’s hit gothic drama.

Jenna Ortega returns as Wednesday Addams in Season 2.

Jenna Ortega returns as Wednesday Addams in Season 2.

Netflix has dropped the official trailer for Wednesday Season 2, and it’s darker, deadlier, and even more twisted than before. The new season of the hit Tim Burton gothic comedy, led by Jenna Ortega as the iconic Wednesday Addams, will arrive in two parts: the first on August 6 and the second on September 3, both Wednesdays, naturally.

The trailer teases Wednesday’s ominous return to Nevermore Academy, where she previously unmasked the monstrous Hyde. But this year, her troubles are far from over. Despite being hailed as a “savior” by students and staff, Wednesday quickly shrugs off the praise. “Like returning to the scene of the crime… I already know where the bodies are buried,” she quips.

New this season is Steve Buscemi as the principal of Nevermore. Students flood Wednesday with fan art and autograph requests, much to her annoyance. But all that adulation fades into the background when she receives a terrifying vision: the death of her best friend and roommate, Enid (played by Emma Myers).

“Enid dies and it’s all my fault,” Wednesday tells her mother, Morticia Addams (Catherine Zeta-Jones), who warns her not to let history repeat itself. With time running out, Wednesday embarks on a new supernatural mystery. “The sooner I get answers, the sooner I can save Enid — or die trying,” she declares in the trailer.

Season 2 promises to be even more unhinged, with returning cast members including Joy Sunday, Hunter Doohan, Moosa Mostafa, Victor Dorobantu, Luis Guzmán, Isaac Ordonez, and Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo. Guest stars this season include Lady Gaga, Thandiwe Newton, Haley Joel Osment, and Christopher Lloyd — the original Uncle Fester from the 1991 Addams Family film — in a surprise appearance.

Alongside visions, curses, and killer mysteries, Wednesday must also navigate complex relationships with friends, foes, and her ever-intense family. With razor-sharp wit and that signature deadpan charm, Wednesday Addams is set to dig even deeper into the darkness this season.

Shrishti Negi

Shrishti Negi

Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com.

Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes breaking news stories, generates feature ideas, edits copies, … Read More

    Location :

    Los Angeles, United States of America (USA)

    First Published:
