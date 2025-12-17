What To Watch In 2026 On OTT: Euphoria 3 To Young Sherlock, YA Dramas Set To Dominate | Web-series News

Last Updated: December 18, 2025, 04:35 IST

After a YA-dominated 2025, teen and young adult dramas are poised for an even bigger moment in 2026 across Netflix, Prime Video and JioHotstar.

If 2025 felt like the year young adult dramas fully shook off the “guilty pleasure” label, 2026 looks ready to turn that momentum into something far bigger. Over the past year, audiences were immersed in teenage longing, messy friendships and first loves through shows like The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3, Heartstopper, Ginny & Georgia, My Life With the Walter Boys Season 2, Maxton Hall and buzzy adaptations such as My Fault: London. YA storytelling was everywhere, and needless to say, it was unapologetically emotional, wildly popular and no longer confined to a niche audience.

What changed is not just volume, but perception. Stories centred on teens and young adults have increasingly been recognised for capturing formative emotional experiences with honesty, urgency and depth. The nostalgia of first love, combined with more layered female characters and morally complex relationships, has helped these shows resonate with viewers well beyond their teenage years.

And if 2025 felt like a peak, 2026 may well be the next evolution. Across Prime Video, Netflix and JioHotstar, a slate of returning favourites and ambitious new titles suggests that YA drama is only getting bolder, darker and more expansive.

1. Elle (Prime Video): A New Emotional Coming-of-Age Story

Elle is positioned as a young adult coming-of-age romance drama that explores first love, emotional awakening and identity through the lens of a teenage girl navigating a defining period of her life. The series centres on Elle, a young woman at the crossroads of friendship, love and self-discovery, as relationships around her begin to shift and complicate the world she thought she understood.

2. Off Campus (Prime Video): College Romance Enters the Spotlight

With Off Campus, Prime Video shifts the YA focus from high school to college life. Adapted from a popular romance series, the show explores young adulthood, emotional baggage and evolving relationships in a more mature setting. Its arrival reflects how the genre is growing alongside its audience, tackling themes of independence, ambition and consent without losing the emotional pull YA fans crave.

3. Young Sherlock (Prime Video): Mystery Meets Youth

Young Sherlock reimagines the iconic detective as a young protagonist navigating intellect, identity and personal loss. By framing a well-known literary figure within a coming-of-age narrative, the series blends mystery with emotional development. It also signals how YA storytelling is increasingly experimenting with genre crossovers to keep narratives fresh.

4. Maxton Hall Season 3 (Prime Video): Class, Conflict and Romance

After becoming one of Prime Video’s breakout international hits, Maxton Hall will return for Season 3 with Ruby and James at its core. The series’ exploration of class divide, ambition and intense romantic conflict has struck a chord with global audiences and now the new season is expected to continue Ruby Bell and James Beaufort’s story at its most emotionally intense point, adapting the third and final book of Mona Kasten’s trilogy, Save Us and raising the stakes far beyond school romance. It will explore whether love can survive power, privilege and deeply rooted trauma.

5. Euphoria Season 3 (JioHotstar): Pushing Emotional Boundaries

Few YA series have challenged the genre like Euphoria. Heading into its third season, the show continues to focus on addiction, mental health and the darker corners of adolescence. Its uncompromising tone and visual style have redefined what teen television can be, making its return one of 2026’s most anticipated events.

6. Tell Me Lies Season 3 (JioHotstar): Toxic Love and Consequences

Telling a story about obsession and emotional manipulation, Tell Me Lies stands out for its psychological realism. Season 3 is expected to further explore the fallout of destructive relationships, offering a more unsettling but compelling take on young love that sparks debate as much as it entertains.

7. Outer Banks Season 5 (Netflix): Adventure-Driven YA Storytelling

Outer Banks Season 5 is set up as the final chapter of the Pogues’ story, bringing the long-running treasure saga and found-family drama to a definitive close. At its core, Season 5 continues to follow John B, Sarah, Kiara, Pope and JJ as they deal with the fallout of the events of Season 4 and are pulled into one last, high-stakes treasure hunt that’s far more dangerous and personal than anything they’ve faced before. The season leans heavily into the show’s central themes: loyalty, class conflict, chosen family and the cost of chasing legends.

8. Heartbreak High Season 3 (Netflix): Identity and Inclusion

Netflix’s Heartbreak High has earned acclaim for its honest portrayal of sexuality, mental health and modern teenage life. Season 3 continues that trajectory, reinforcing the show’s reputation as one of the most socially conscious YA dramas currently on streaming.

9. Greek Girl 2 (Netflix): Expanding the Global YA Landscape

Greek Girl 2 is the highly anticipated second season of Netflix’s Geek Girl, based on Holly Smale’s beloved YA novels. The series follows Harriet Manners, a bright but socially awkward British teen whose world changes dramatically when she’s discovered by a modelling agent. In Season 2, Harriet’s journey continues as she faces the challenges of the fashion industry while navigating friendships, romance and her own self‑confidence.

