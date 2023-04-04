মঙ্গলবার , ৪ এপ্রিল ২০২৩ | ২১শে চৈত্র, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

WHAT! Zendaya Reveals the Most Interesting Thing About Her NMACC Gala Look; Know Here

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
এপ্রিল ৪, ২০২৩ ১০:০৪ অপরাহ্ণ
zendaya 2


Last Updated: April 04, 2023, 21:00 IST

Zendaya stunned the red carpet in a traditional look for the NMACC gala.
taboola.com,1209195,DIRECT,c228e6794e811952 spotx.tv,71451,RESELLER spotxchange.com,71451,RESELLER pubmatic.com,156307,RESELLER appnexus.com,3364,RESELLER indexexchange.com,183756,RESELLER contextweb.com,560382,RESELLER tremorhub.com,z87wm,RESELLER rubiconproject.com,16698,RESELLER openx.com,539154393,RESELLER freewheel.tv,799921,RESELLER smartadserver.com,3563,RESELLER beachfront.com,13749,RESELLER emxdgt.com,1643,RESELLER improvedigital.com,1577,RESELLER video.unrulymedia.com,1166984029,RESELLER inmobi.com,a985e39014a94721a8e97c929d32ef9d,RESELLER pubnative.net,1007180,RESELLER smaato.com,1100047487,RESELLER synacor.com,82376,RESELLER sonobi.com,9a1db44c9c,RESELLER yahoo.com,59189,RESELLER imds.tv,82376,RESELLER yahoo.com,59177,RESELLER vidoomy.com,2717565,RESELLER

Zendaya stunned the red carpet in a traditional look for the NMACC gala.

A fan recently shared a screenshot of her conversation with Zendaya on Instagram where the latter responded about doing her make up herself.

The internet and the whole nation couldn’t stop gushing over Zendaya’s traditional look at the NMACC launch event. While the red carpet look of the actress had gone viral, a fan recently revealed that the Euphoria actress did her own makeup for the event.

Zendaya was in Mumbai along with boyfriend Tom Holland to attend the opening ceremony of NMACC. The couple set their best fashion foot forward, but what stole hearts was Zendaya’s saree look.

She stunned on the red carpet draping a sequin sparkly saree with heavy embroidered details. Designed by Rahul Mishra, the actress completed her look with dewy make up and well defined eyes. She donned one of her brightest smiles for the paparazzi and posed with elegance and perfection.

A fan revealed on Twitter that she messaged the actor on Instagram and said that she had done her makeup herself for the event. Sharing the screenshot of the chat, the fan wrote, “she did her own make up last night love that’. The screenshot shows the fan’s conversation with the actor on Instagram. She told Zendaya, “You looked absolutely stunning in your saree (red heart emoji) hope you are enjoying your time in India!” The next message says, “Did you do your own makeup? If so – it looks amazing (heart eyes emoji).” Zendaya replied back, “Yes I did.” She also shared a smiling face emoji and said thank you to the fan.

This isn’t the first time, Zendaya did her own make up. Earlier, last year during the Oscars, Zendaya had shared on her Instagram Stories, “Every now and then I do my own beat and then I switched up the eye.”

Sharing several pics from the night on her Instagram story, Zendaya wrote on one of the stories, “Such a beautiful evening, lucky I got to share with my loved ones (red heart emoji). She also tagged NMACC, Law, designer Rahul and Bulgari for the jewellery. She also shared a photo with her designer Rahul and added, “Thank you @rahulmishra_7 for your stunning creations, it was an honor for us to wear your work yet again (red heart emoji).”

Tom and Zendaya had arrived on Friday afternoon to attend the NMACC launch event. The couple also spent some quality time exploring Mumbai before heading back to the USA.

Read all the Latest Movies News, Entertainment News

Aditi Giri

Aditi Giri, Senior Sub-Editor at News18. She is a Bollywood and Biryani enthusiast. She loves talking to your favourite BTown celebrities, and brings Read More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm Jamin ctg 750x563 1
মুফতি হারুনের জামিননামা বাতিল
বাংলাদেশ
1680624419 photo
WATCH: Alzarri Joseph takes two-in-two to dismiss DC’s David Warner and Rilee Rossouw | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
2741439 HYP 0 FEATUREIMG 20230403 WA0041
স্বাদে অতুলনীয়! আপনার জীবনের অনেক বড় রোগ নির্মূল করে এই ঝিনুক-ছত্রাকoyster mushroom is helpful to keep you fit and fine – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
zendaya 2
WHAT! Zendaya Reveals the Most Interesting Thing About Her NMACC Gala Look; Know Here
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
1621579878 modi

PM Modi Extends Best Wishes to Ministers in Puducherry Govt

 1673753624 photo

India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI: India cricketers jostling for places in playing XI | Cricket News

 airtel recharge plan 2021

Airtel launches new Smart missed call alert in India

 f03fbbb3237c2564cba40371255f5ed4 adachiundouguten 1121a033 001

লেনদেন স্থগিত হলো তামহা সিকিউরিটিজের

 wm CTG Independent Day 1 2022

প্রজন্ম থেকে প্রজন্মে মুক্তিযুদ্ধের চেতনা ছড়িয়ে দেওয়ার ডাক

 gp23

কাশিমপুর কারাগারে ‌ইয়াবা দিতে গিয়ে যুবক গ্রেপ্তার – Corporate Sangbad

 New Project 14 3

Fastest Growing Language in India : ফরাসি, স্প্যানিশ বা জার্মান নয়, ভারতের তরুণ প্রজন্ম এখন শিখতে আগ্রহী কোরীয় ভাষা

 berger paints 1

২০২১-২২ অর্থবছরে বার্জার পেইন্টসের মুনাফা হয়েছে ২৯১ কোটি টাকা – Corporate Sangbad

 eastern bank ltd

ইস্টার্ণ ব্যাংকের ৫০০ কোটি টাকার ব্ন্ড অনুমোদন – Corporate Sangbad

 far camicle1

দর বৃদ্ধির শীর্ষে ফার কেমিক্যাল – Corporate Sangbad