When 15 Retakes Had Dharmendra Yelling At The Director

Veteran actor Dharmendra, who has been a beloved figure in Hindi cinema for over six decades, is currently admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. His family had earlier today refuted reports of his demise. Amid this, an old anecdote from his illustrious career has resurfaced, one that reveals the actor's fiery temperament on set and his uncompromising approach to work.

The story dates back to the late 1980s, during the shooting of Aag Hi Aag, a film produced by Pahlaj Nihalani and directed by Shibu Mitra. Known for his charm, discipline, and old-school dedication during his early days in cinema, Dharmendra was then famous for not tolerating inefficiency or unnecessary repetition on set.

In an interview, Nihalani once recalled an incident where the veteran star was asked to redo a particular scene multiple times. "For that one shot, Dharamji gave nearly 15 retakes," Nihalani revealed, "Despite that, the director was still not satisfied." The repeated instructions reportedly irked the seasoned actor, who finally snapped and exclaimed, "Pahlaj, am I some newcomer that I'm being made to do take after take?"

The moment, though tense, became part of industry folklore, reflecting Dharmendra's pride in his craft and his demand for professionalism. Despite his occasional bursts of temper, colleagues often described him as deeply committed and immensely respectful of his work once the cameras rolled.

Aag Hi Aag, released in 1987, went on to become a commercial success. The film featured an ensemble cast including Shatrughan Sinha, Chunky Pandey, Neelam Kothari, and Gulshan Grover. Dharmendra's performance, as always, was marked by intensity and effortless screen presence.

The actor was last seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, alongside Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. He is next expected to appear in 21, a film featuring Agastya Nanda, grandson of Amitabh Bachchan.

From the 1960s through the 1980s, Dharmendra dominated the silver screen, delivering one hit after another and collaborating with stalwarts like Hema Malini, Zeenat Aman, and Mumtaz. His filmography includes classics such as Sholay, Chupke Chupke, and Satyakam, each reflecting a different facet of his versatility.