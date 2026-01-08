বৃহস্পতিবার, ০৮ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ০৮:৩০ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
When Aamir Khan Complimented Madhuri Dixit’s Beauty, Called Her ‘Easy To Work With’ | Bollywood News Ruturaj Gaikwad creates history, breaks multiple records; surpasses Virat Kohli and Babar Azam | Cricket News Disney Casts Teagan Croft And Milo Manheim As Leads in Live-Action Tangled | Hollywood News ফোন বা বক্স হারিয়ে গেলে আইএমইআই (IMEI) নম্বর বের করার উপায় Drama at PSL team auction! Former Multan Sultans owner withdraws: ‘South Punjab is where my heart is’ | Cricket News Why Comedian Bharti Singh’s 3-Year-Old Son Wanted To ‘Leave The House’ | Television News ২৪ ঘন্টার মধ্যে বহিস্কারাদেশ প্রত্যাহার করে বহাল রাখেন স্বেচ্ছাসেবক দল নেতার সংখ্যালঘু পরিচয় না দেখে নাগরিক অধিকার ও নির্বাচনী ইশতেহার স্পষ্ট করার তাগিদ WPL 2026: Dates, schedule, venues, match timings, live streaming, squads and all you need to know | Cricket News চবিতে ভর্তি পরীক্ষায় উত্তরপত্র বিনিময়, ২ পরীক্ষার্থী বহিষ্কার
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

When Aamir Khan Complimented Madhuri Dixit’s Beauty, Called Her ‘Easy To Work With’ | Bollywood News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: বৃহস্পতিবার, ৮ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
  • ১ সময় দেখুন
When Aamir Khan Complimented Madhuri Dixit’s Beauty, Called Her ‘Easy To Work With’ | Bollywood News


Last Updated:

Aamir Khan praised Madhuri Dixit as talented and easy to work with during Deewana Mujhsa Nahin.

font

Madhuri Dixit was recently seen in Mrs Deshpande.

Madhuri Dixit was recently seen in Mrs Deshpande.

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan in an old interview with Lehren TV, spoke about his experience of working with Bollywood superstar actress Madhuri Dixit. The actor was interviewed on the sets of his movie Deewana Mujhsa Nahin where he was busy shooting with his co-star Madhuri Dixit.

“Right now, I am shooting a film called Deewana Mujhsa Nahin with Madhuri Dixit. I am doing two films with Madhuri. She is very talented, very hardworking, very good looking, and very easy to work with.” said Aamir.

The actor further talking about working with actress Neelam Kothari and Juhi Chawla in his other projects, said, “Neelam is also fine. She is fun to work with and good looking. I think we make a very good pair. With Juhi, our friendship has grown a lot. We have already done one film together. In total, I have done four films with Juhi: ‘Aatank Ki Aatank,’ ‘Love Love Love’, ‘Daulat Ki Jung’, and ‘Tum Mere Ho’.

Talking about his look in Deewana Mujhsa Nahin, Aamir revealed, “In this film, I am wearing glasses, because my eyesight is a little weak. Jokes apart, actually, the glasses are only for the look. The look is of a very serious and honest boy.

Talking about Deewana Mujhsa Nahin, the movie is a 1990 Hindi romantic drama film starring Aamir Khan and Madhuri Dixit in the lead roles. The film was directed by Y. Nageshwar Rao and produced by Ajit Parshotam under the banner of Vandana Productions.

Along with Aamir Khan as Ajay Sharma and Madhuri Dixit as Anita, the film also featured actors like Satyendra Kapoor, Beena Banerjee, Deven Verma, Dinesh Hingoo, and Narendra Nath in supporting roles. Aamir and Madhuri later also starred in the superhit movie Dil.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed – IANS)

First Published:

January 08, 2026, 09:07 IST

News movies bollywood When Aamir Khan Complimented Madhuri Dixit’s Beauty, Called Her ‘Easy To Work With’
Disclaimer: Comments reflect users’ views, not News18’s. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Disney Casts Teagan Croft And Milo Manheim As Leads in Live-Action Tangled | Hollywood News

Disney Casts Teagan Croft And Milo Manheim As Leads in Live-Action Tangled | Hollywood News

ফোন বা বক্স হারিয়ে গেলে আইএমইআই (IMEI) নম্বর বের করার উপায়

ফোন বা বক্স হারিয়ে গেলে আইএমইআই (IMEI) নম্বর বের করার উপায়

Why Comedian Bharti Singh’s 3-Year-Old Son Wanted To ‘Leave The House’ | Television News

Why Comedian Bharti Singh’s 3-Year-Old Son Wanted To ‘Leave The House’ | Television News

২৪ ঘন্টার মধ্যে বহিস্কারাদেশ প্রত্যাহার করে বহাল রাখেন স্বেচ্ছাসেবক দল নেতার

২৪ ঘন্টার মধ্যে বহিস্কারাদেশ প্রত্যাহার করে বহাল রাখেন স্বেচ্ছাসেবক দল নেতার

সংখ্যালঘু পরিচয় না দেখে নাগরিক অধিকার ও নির্বাচনী ইশতেহার স্পষ্ট করার তাগিদ

সংখ্যালঘু পরিচয় না দেখে নাগরিক অধিকার ও নির্বাচনী ইশতেহার স্পষ্ট করার তাগিদ

Emraan Hashmi’s New OTT Crime-Thriller Web Series ‘Taskaree’ Gets OTT Premiere Date

Emraan Hashmi’s New OTT Crime-Thriller Web Series ‘Taskaree’ Gets OTT Premiere Date

ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
দৌলতপুরে যশোর অঞ্চলে টেকসই কৃষি সম্প্রসারণ প্রকল্পের মাঠ দিবস
দৌলতপুরে যশোর অঞ্চলে টেকসই কৃষি সম্প্রসারণ প্রকল্পের মাঠ দিবস
মাদুরোর নিরাপত্তা কর্মীদের অনেকেই নিহত
মাদুরোর নিরাপত্তা কর্মীদের অনেকেই নিহত
নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
জামালপুরে গ্রীন বায়ো টেকনোলজি ফুটবল টুর্নামেন্টের ফাইনালে দর্শকদের ভিড়
জামালপুরে গ্রীন বায়ো টেকনোলজি ফুটবল টুর্নামেন্টের ফাইনালে দর্শকদের ভিড়
৪ কোম্পানির ক্রেডিট রেটিং সম্পন্ন – Corporate Sangbad
৪ কোম্পানির ক্রেডিট রেটিং সম্পন্ন – Corporate Sangbad
বিনামূল্যে ডেন্টাল পরামর্শ দিল ব্র্যাক হেলথকেয়ার উত্তরা সেন্টার
বিনামূল্যে ডেন্টাল পরামর্শ দিল ব্র্যাক হেলথকেয়ার উত্তরা সেন্টার
শামীমার নাগরিকত্ব বাতিলের সিদ্ধান্তে অনড় থাকবে যুক্তরাজ্য
শামীমার নাগরিকত্ব বাতিলের সিদ্ধান্তে অনড় থাকবে যুক্তরাজ্য
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST