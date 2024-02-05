সোমবার , ৫ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৪ | ২২শে মাঘ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
When Aishwarya Rai Revealed She And Abhishek Bachchan FIGHT 'Every Day': 'Women Don't Make Up…'

aishwarya rai bachchan gives a shoutout to husband abhisheks ghoomer he replies with a heart


Curated By: Shrishti Negi

Last Updated: February 05, 2024, 09:38 IST

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai had a traditional south Indian wedding in 2007.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai had a traditional south Indian wedding in 2007.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, in an old interview, revealed that she and her actor-husband Abhishek Bachchan would fight ‘every day’.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai dated for a brief period of time before getting married in April 2007. They welcomed their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan in November 2011. Abhishek and Aishwarya have starred together in multiple movies such as Dhoom 2 (2006), Guru (2007) and Raavan (2010), among others.

Talking about their marriage, the couple was once asked how often they fight. Aishwarya was quick reply and told Vogue India in July 2010, “Oh, every day.” However, Abhishek clarified, “But they’re more like disagreements, not fights. They’re not serious, they’re healthy. It’d be really boring otherwise.”

Abhishek also said that he is always the first one to apologies and make up. “Women don’t make up! But we have a rule— we don’t sleep on a fight. And in defence of all men, I want to tell you, half the time the reason we give in and say sorry is because we’re just so sleepy and want to go to bed! Besides, women are the superior race, and they’re always right. The sooner men accept that, the better. It doesn’t matter what you say, even if you have concrete proof, in their world, it’s futile, it makes no sense.”

Most recently, a video of Aishwarya talking about his Roka ceremony with Abhishek went viral on social media. In the viral video, Aishwarya said, “There’s something called a Roka. We’re South Indians, so I don’t know anything called a Roka. Suddenly, there is this call from their (Abhishek’s) house to ours that ‘We are coming’. My dad was out of town and we were like, ‘Okay’. I was like, ‘Dad’, and he was like, ‘Yeah, it’ll still take me a day to come’.”

“So this Roka is happening with a call to my father who’s out of town. Mum’s here, we are here. They’ve all arrived and are emotional and I’m like, ‘Oh my god, it’s happened.’ Then they’re like, ‘Come on, let’s go home’. I’m like, ‘What just happened here? Is this an engagement?’” Aishwarya recalled during an interview with Filmfare.

Shrishti Negi

Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com.



Source link

