When And Where To Watch The Pet Detective Online: Sharaf U Dheen’s Film Gets OTT Date | Web-series News

ZEE5 confirms OTT release for The Pet Detective on November 28. Stream Sharaf U Dheen’s Malayalam action-comedy packed with humor, action, and adventure.

Sharaf U Dheen’s Malayalam action-comedy The Pet Detective is set for its OTT release after a successful theatrical run.

Sharaf U Dheen’s Malayalam action-comedy The Pet Detective is gearing up for its much-awaited OTT release. After enjoying a successful theatrical run, the film will now stream on Zee5 starting November 28, 2025, giving audiences a chance to catch the entertainer from the comfort of their homes. Directed by Praneesh Vijayan and co-written by Vijayan and Jai Vishnu, the film is notable for marking Sharaf U Dheen’s debut as a producer.

An Ensemble Cast and a Comic Adventure

The film features a sprawling ensemble cast that includes Sharaf U Dheen, Anupama Parameswaran, Vinayakan, Vinay Forrt, Shyam Mohan, Joemon Jyothir, Bhagath Manuel, Vijayaraghavan, Renji Panicker, Shobi Thilakan, Nishanth Sagar, and P.P. Kunhikrishnan. Sharaf U Dheen leads the narrative as Tony Jose Alula, a spirited young man head-over-heels in love with Kaikeyi, played by Anupama Parameswaran. Determined to prove himself to her strict father, Tony takes up an unusual profession — that of a pet detective.

From Missing Pets to International Mayhem

What begins as Tony’s simple mission to find missing pets quickly escalates into a wild and unpredictable ride. His investigation pushes him into the world of international mafia networks, exposing him to danger, mischief, and plenty of chaos. The film blends slapstick humor with bursts of action, offering a light-hearted, fast-paced watch that suits fans of Malayalam commercial entertainers.

Critical Reception and Performances

The Pet Detective earned praise for its performances, with critics highlighting Sharaf U Dheen’s charismatic comic timing, Joemon Jyothir’s standout presence, and Anupama Parameswaran’s effortless charm. Reviewers also lauded the film’s humor, Praneesh Vijayan’s direction, the screenplay, music, and crisp editing. The film holds a U certificate from the CBFC and a 12A rating from the BBFC, citing moderate violence, threats, mild injury details, and implied strong language.

A Release Strategy That Paid Off

Initially slated for release on April 25, 2025, The Pet Detective was postponed to October 16, 2025, to avoid a direct clash with Thudarum. The move paid off: the film opened strongly across India and on select screens in the UK, Ireland, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, and Bahrain. Its positive word-of-mouth and box-office performance have now cleared the path for its digital premiere, set to bring the film to a wider global audience.

With its mix of action, comedy, and charismatic performances, The Pet Detective is all set to find a new wave of viewers as it arrives on Zee5 later this month.

