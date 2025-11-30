When Big Producers Called Akshay Kumar ‘Kachra’: ‘Hera Pheri Was Shelved, Dhadkan Was Put On Hold’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 30, 2025, 16:27 IST

Akshay Kumar, now one of Bollywood’s most bankable stars, once faced a major career slump, struggling through back-to-back flops before making a strong comeback.

Akshay Kumar once faced a major career slump.

Akshay Kumar is one of the most bankable actors, with some of the biggest hits in his filmography. Things weren’t always the same for Akshay Kumar; there was a time when he was facing a downfall with consecutive flops, producers turning him down, and some even calling him kachra (garbage).

Director Suneel Darshan, while speaking to Bollywood Thikana, recalled the time during the Jaanwar shoot and revealed, “During Jaanwar, Akshay had grown very close to me. He had a phase where he was rejected and ridiculed. Big filmmakers of today held on to an opinion at that time that Akshay was kachra or rubbish. He was not looked up to. At that time Dhadkan was put on hold, Hera Pheri had gotten shelved, and I presume none of his films were doing well. So the films were not moving forward.”

Darshan, while speaking about the time when Akshay teared up after a producer misbehaved with him, shared, “There was a film that came before us. One day, Akshay came to my office, and he was very upset. He was in tears and confessed that he went to the producer; the film was supposed to be released on Friday, and not a single poster was up for it. The producer spoke to him very rudely and said heartbreaking things. At that time, Rahul Nanda was our designer. I told him to book the most expensive site on Juhu Circle and put up Jaanwar’s hoarding with only Akshay on it. Our film was close to release, and we didn’t want Akshay’s morale to break because that would affect me. We did that. Jaanwar released, and initially in Mumbai, its response was lukewarm, but it took a phenomenal start in UP, and in Bihar, it was an all-time hit. Jaanwar gave a huge comeback to Akshay.”

Today, Akshay Kumar is one of the biggest superstars in the industry. While he has given several hits in his decades-long career, his upcoming projects are quite interesting too. With three Priyadarshan films, Hera Pheri 3, Bhoot Bangla, and Haiwaan, and Ahmed Khan’s Welcome to the Jungle, Akshay is set to hit the big screen with quite a punch.

First Published: November 30, 2025, 16:27 IST

News movies bollywood When Big Producers Called Akshay Kumar ‘Kachra’: ‘Hera Pheri Was Shelved, Dhadkan Was Put On Hold’