When Dharmendra Paid Sholay Crew For More Hugs With Hema Malini | THIS Scene Gave Him The Most Chances | Bollywood News

As Dharmendra recovers at home, fans revisit the early days of his romance with Hema Malini — including the now-famous on-set hugs that first brought them closer.

As Dharmendra recovers at home in a difficult spell after being discharged from the Breach Candy Hospital, Hema Malini has been by his side constantly — a reminder of a relationship that has weathered decades of noise, headlines and attention. And as fans send prayers for his health, many have gone back to revisiting the couple’s early years, especially the cheeky on-set “hugs” that first sparked their romance.

Their love story, often retold and still loved, stretches far beyond typical Bollywood gossip. What began as on-set chemistry soon turned into one of the industry’s most unforgettable relationships.

The spark is said to have felt in 1970 during the shoot of Tum Haseen Main Jawan. Dharmendra, already a major star, found himself drawn to Hema Malini, the rising actor popularly known as Indian cinema’s “Dream Girl.” Those around them noticed how he looked for small excuses to spend time with her during long shooting schedules.

By the time Sholay was being shot in 1975, Dharmendra’s feelings for Hema were much stronger. Over the years, reports have said that he found a playful way to make certain scenes last longer — especially the ones where he had to hold her. According to these accounts, he would quietly give the spot boys small amounts of money so they would “accidentally” drop something or interrupt the shot, forcing the team to take another retake. The most well-known story comes from the scene where his character teaches Hema how to use a revolver. Each time a reflector fell or a trolley got stuck, he got another chance to hug her. It’s said he spent around Rs 2,000 on these delays, and Hema was secretly touched by the effort.

But like every Bollywood romance, this one came with complications. Dharmendra was already married to Prakash Kaur, who reportedly did not agree to a divorce. Determined to be together, Dharmendra and Hema chose a path that shocked many at the time. In 1980, they converted to Islam so they could legally marry. Dharmendra took the name Dilawar Khan, while Hema became Aisha Bi. The two first had a Nikah ceremony, followed by a traditional Iyengar wedding for Hema’s family.

Dharmendra married Prakash Kaur in 1954 when he was 19. Together, they have four children — Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Vijeta and Ajieta. With Hema Malini, he is father to daughters Esha and Ahana.

