When Dharmendra Revealed First Wife Prakash Kaur Was ‘Looking For Suitable Groom For Esha Deol’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 06, 2025, 17:18 IST

Dharmendra revealed that his first wife, Prakash Kaur, was once involved in looking for a suitable groom for his second wife Hema Malini’s daughter, Esha Deol.

Dharmendra revealed that his first wife, Prakash Kaur, once helped look for a groom for his second wife Hema Malini’s daughter, Esha Deol.

Dharmendra, who was married to Prakash Kaur and had four kids with her, tied the knot with Hema Malini, and since then there have been several news reports about the equations between the two branches of the late actor’s family. But did you know there was a time when Dharmendra’s first wife was actually looking for rishtas for his second wife’s daughter, Esha Deol?

This is something that biographer Rajiv Vijayakar has shared in his book Dharmendra: Not Just a He-Man. In the book, Rajiv shared that before Esha tied the knot with Bharat Takhtani in 2012, Prakash was indeed involved in looking for a perfect match for her stepdaughter.

“However improbable it may seem to the layman, it is absolutely believable that Dharmendra had once told me, ‘Prakash is also looking for a suitable groom for Esha,’” Rajiv shared.

Why is this claim of Rajiv surprising? Because in the marriage of Esha Deol with Bharat Takhtani, no one from Prakash Kaur’s side had come to attend the wedding.

“I touched her feet and she left after blessing me,” Esha Deol had shared in the book Hema Malini: Beyond The Dream Girl, talking about her only interaction with Prakash Kaur when she visited her house to see Dharmendra’s brother, who was ill at that time.

Hema Malini on Prakash Kaur

Hema Malini has once talked about Prakash Kaur in her biography and shared, “Though I have never spoken about Prakash, I respect her a lot. Even my daughters respect Dharamji’s family. The world wants to know about my life in detail, but that is not for others to know. It’s no one’s business.”

About Dharmendra’s Demise

Legendary Indian actor Dharmendra, fondly known as the ‘He-Man of Bollywood’, passed away at the age of 89. The veteran star breathed his last on November 24, 2025, just days after being discharged from Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, where he had been admitted for a routine checkup. The actor had complained of breathlessness but was deemed stable enough to continue recovery at home. However, his condition deteriorated unexpectedly on Monday morning, leading to his demise.

Click here to add News18 as your preferred news source on Google.

First Published: December 06, 2025, 17:18 IST

News movies bollywood When Dharmendra Revealed First Wife Prakash Kaur Was ‘Looking For Suitable Groom For Esha Deol’