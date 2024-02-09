When Esha Deol Had To Ditch Wearing ‘Shorts & Ganjis’ After Marriage With Bharat Takhtani: ‘Many Things Changed”

Actor Esha Deol, daughter of veteran actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini, on Tuesday announced her separation from her husband Bharat Takhtani. The duo had tied the knot in 2012. Esha and Bharat issued a joint statement and said that they had “mutually and amicably” decided to part ways. Amid this, an excerpt of a book titled Amma Mia, which was penned by Esha Deol has gone viral, where she revealed she couldn’t wear shorts after marriage.

The fresh excerpt delineated Esha Deol’s experience after moving in with Bharat Takhtani’s family and the changes she had to incorporate. It read, “When we got married in 2012, there were many things that changed. Of course, once I began living with his family, I couldn’t roam around the house in my shorts and ganjis like I used to.” However, the actress also emphasised that Bharat’s family was ‘wonderful’ and took her into ‘their fold effortlessly.”

Despite the fact that all women in the Takhtani household packed lunches for their husbands, her mother-in-law never coaxed her to do that. Esha also admitted that she ‘had never cooked a single thing’ prior to her mardiy with Bharat.

The excerpt conveyed gratitude to Bharat’s mother, “She never insisted that I enter the kitchen or do any of the orthodox things she had been made to do as a bahu. In fact, she always tells me that I am like her third son (after Bharat and his brother). And since I was the first bahu in the house, I was pampered rotten. Someone was always sending me chocolate brownies and fruit and cream.”

The rumours of Esha and Bharat’s separation had been making headlines for a long time now. It all started after the latter skipped his mother-in-law Hema Malini’s birthday bash last year. He was also not seen at Esha’s birthday bash.

On Tuesday, the two issued a joint statement and revealed that they have decided to separate “mutually and amicably”. They shared that they will continue to co-parent their children and asked for privacy from all.

“We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children is and will be of utmost importance to us. We’d appreciate our privacy is respected,” their statement issued to the Delhi Times read.