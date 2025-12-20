‘When I Watched You, I Felt…’: Amitabh Bachchan Praises Ananya Panday’s Performance In Kesari | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 20, 2025, 17:05 IST

Amitabh Bachchan praised Ananya Panday on KBC for her impactful performance in Kesari, saying her expressive eyes conveyed deep emotion despite limited dialogue.

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday are currently busy promoting their upcoming film, Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri. For this, the dynamic on-screen couple visited KBC, hosted by the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan. While on the show, Big B praised Ananya Panday for her latest released film, Kesari Chapter 2. The legendary actor commended Ananya for her restrained yet impactful portrayal, noting that despite having limited dialogue, she conveyed the emotional depth of her character through her expressions, particularly her eyes.

Speaking to her, Big B said, “I told her that the movie had many famous actors; everyone did a great job. While working with such legendary actors, Ananya performed her role very well. Her dialogues were limited, but the way she expressed through her eyes… We are all in the same profession; we are informed three months earlier, let it be about our roles, dialogues, and everything else.”

He further continued, “When it is time for the shoot, it should make our audience realise the importance of the situation or a particular scene. It should be realistic and should be delivered with ease. It is quite a tremendous task. That’s where an actor will turn legendary. I felt that when I watched you.”

What Do We Know About Tu Meri Main Tera…?

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is directed by Sameer Vidwans, who previously collaborated with Kartik Aaryan on Satyaprem Ki Katha. The film is produced by Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures, with Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, Kishor Arora, and Bhumika Tewari as producers.

The romantic drama follows the love story of two people who fall for each other as they try to find themselves. However, things take a turn when family pressures challenge their relationship, and they decide to part ways, hoping to meet again. In addition to the lead pair, the film features Neena Gupta, Jackie Shroff, and Tiku Talsania in supporting roles.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is scheduled to release in theatres on December 25, coinciding with Christmas.

