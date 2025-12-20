শনিবার, ২০ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৫:৪৫ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
‘When I Watched You, I Felt…’: Amitabh Bachchan Praises Ananya Panday’s Performance In Kesari | Bollywood News ‘I know what to do’: After Shubman Gill’s omission from T20 World Cup squad, captain Suryakumar Yadav speaks up on his own form | Cricket News Nagma Mirajkar Slams Influencer Claiming She Underwent Body Contouring: ‘Haven’t Done Any Procedures’ | Television News ‘It’s not about form’: Suryakumar Yadav reveals real reason for Shubman Gill’s omission from T20 World Cup squad | Cricket News Radhika Apte Reveals She Once Missed Shah Rukh Khan’s Call, Wondered ‘Yeh Koi Prank Hai Kya?’ | Bollywood News সংবাদপত্রে হামলা মতপ্রকাশের স্বাধীনতায় গুরুতর আঘাত: এইচআরডব্লিউ টিকটকে ট্রেন্ডিং বিষয় দ্রুত পাওয়ার উপায় Why Shubman Gill missed out on T20 World Cup 2026 selection: Ajit Agarkar breaks silence | Cricket News Rashmika Mandanna Was ‘Broken, Sobbing Uncontrollably’: The Girlfriend Director Recalls Filming ‘Toughest’ Scene | Telugu Cinema News দৌলতপুরে সারের সরবরাহ স্বাভাবিক রাখতে কৃষি বিভাগের কঠোর তৎপরতা: তদারকিতে উপজেলা প্রশাসন
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

‘When I Watched You, I Felt…’: Amitabh Bachchan Praises Ananya Panday’s Performance In Kesari | Bollywood News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শনিবার, ২০ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ১ সময় দেখুন
‘When I Watched You, I Felt…’: Amitabh Bachchan Praises Ananya Panday’s Performance In Kesari | Bollywood News


Last Updated:

Amitabh Bachchan praised Ananya Panday on KBC for her impactful performance in Kesari, saying her expressive eyes conveyed deep emotion despite limited dialogue.

Amitabh Bachchan praised Ananya Panday for her impactful performance in Kesari.

Amitabh Bachchan praised Ananya Panday for her impactful performance in Kesari.

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday are currently busy promoting their upcoming film, Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri. For this, the dynamic on-screen couple visited KBC, hosted by the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan. While on the show, Big B praised Ananya Panday for her latest released film, Kesari Chapter 2. The legendary actor commended Ananya for her restrained yet impactful portrayal, noting that despite having limited dialogue, she conveyed the emotional depth of her character through her expressions, particularly her eyes.

Speaking to her, Big B said, “I told her that the movie had many famous actors; everyone did a great job. While working with such legendary actors, Ananya performed her role very well. Her dialogues were limited, but the way she expressed through her eyes… We are all in the same profession; we are informed three months earlier, let it be about our roles, dialogues, and everything else.”

He further continued, “When it is time for the shoot, it should make our audience realise the importance of the situation or a particular scene. It should be realistic and should be delivered with ease. It is quite a tremendous task. That’s where an actor will turn legendary. I felt that when I watched you.”

What Do We Know About Tu Meri Main Tera…?

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is directed by Sameer Vidwans, who previously collaborated with Kartik Aaryan on Satyaprem Ki Katha. The film is produced by Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures, with Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, Kishor Arora, and Bhumika Tewari as producers.

The romantic drama follows the love story of two people who fall for each other as they try to find themselves. However, things take a turn when family pressures challenge their relationship, and they decide to part ways, hoping to meet again. In addition to the lead pair, the film features Neena Gupta, Jackie Shroff, and Tiku Talsania in supporting roles.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is scheduled to release in theatres on December 25, coinciding with Christmas.

First Published:

December 20, 2025, 17:05 IST

News movies bollywood ‘When I Watched You, I Felt…’: Amitabh Bachchan Praises Ananya Panday’s Performance In Kesari
Disclaimer: Comments reflect users’ views, not News18’s. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Nagma Mirajkar Slams Influencer Claiming She Underwent Body Contouring: ‘Haven’t Done Any Procedures’ | Television News

Nagma Mirajkar Slams Influencer Claiming She Underwent Body Contouring: ‘Haven’t Done Any Procedures’ | Television News

Radhika Apte Reveals She Once Missed Shah Rukh Khan’s Call, Wondered ‘Yeh Koi Prank Hai Kya?’ | Bollywood News

Radhika Apte Reveals She Once Missed Shah Rukh Khan’s Call, Wondered ‘Yeh Koi Prank Hai Kya?’ | Bollywood News

সংবাদপত্রে হামলা মতপ্রকাশের স্বাধীনতায় গুরুতর আঘাত: এইচআরডব্লিউ

সংবাদপত্রে হামলা মতপ্রকাশের স্বাধীনতায় গুরুতর আঘাত: এইচআরডব্লিউ

টিকটকে ট্রেন্ডিং বিষয় দ্রুত পাওয়ার উপায়

টিকটকে ট্রেন্ডিং বিষয় দ্রুত পাওয়ার উপায়

Rashmika Mandanna Was ‘Broken, Sobbing Uncontrollably’: The Girlfriend Director Recalls Filming ‘Toughest’ Scene | Telugu Cinema News

Rashmika Mandanna Was ‘Broken, Sobbing Uncontrollably’: The Girlfriend Director Recalls Filming ‘Toughest’ Scene | Telugu Cinema News

দৌলতপুরে সারের সরবরাহ স্বাভাবিক রাখতে কৃষি বিভাগের কঠোর তৎপরতা: তদারকিতে উপজেলা প্রশাসন

দৌলতপুরে সারের সরবরাহ স্বাভাবিক রাখতে কৃষি বিভাগের কঠোর তৎপরতা: তদারকিতে উপজেলা প্রশাসন

Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST