When Karisma Kapoor Decided To Leave Masala Films And Worked With 3 Khans

Karisma Kapoor was considered one of the most popular actresses in the 90s. She has given various superhits alongside many actors in the industry. She made her debut in the 1991 film Prem Qaidi and gained a lot of popularity. In the 90s, she was also paired with Govinda, and they have given various hit films like Raja Babu, Saajan Chale Sasural, Hero No. 1, Haseena Maan Jaayegi, etc. Their pairing had become so famous that people used to wait for their films to be released.

Even though Karisma’s career was going well, she wasn’t satisfied with her growth. She had gained a lot of recognition but couldn’t get a status similar to Juhi Chawla or Raveena Tandon. As a result, she took some major decisions to reach the A-list level. She decided not to do any masala films, and she also refused to do some films with Govinda.

At that time, she felt that it was important for her to work with the three Khans of Bollywood, i.e., Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan. After working with them, her fortunes changed, and she had three blockbusters with them. She worked with Aamir Khan in Raja Hindustani, and the film turned out to be a superhit at the box office. She also worked in Dil To Pagal Hai with Shah Rukh Khan. The film was also a huge success at the box office. Another hit film that she did in the 90s was Hum Saath-Saath Hain with Salman Khan.

She became one of the top heroines in the 1990s and received a lot of love from the audience. The songs in her films were also huge hits.

In 2003, Karisma got married to industrialist Sunjay Kapoor in a lavish Sikh ceremony. After a few years, the couple gave birth to a daughter and a son. However, they filed for divorce through mutual consent in 2014.

On the work front, she will be next seen in Murder Mubarak. It is reported that the film is directed by Homi Adjania and has an ensemble cast of Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Verma, Dimple Kapadia, etc.She is also shooting for a Zee5 web series named Brown.