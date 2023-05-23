মঙ্গলবার , ২৩ মে ২০২৩ | ৯ই জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

When Karisma Kapoor Decided To Leave Masala Films And Worked With 3 Khans

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মে ২৩, ২০২৩ ১:১৮ অপরাহ্ণ
news18 1 10


Karisma will be making a comeback to film through Homi Adjania’s Murder Mubarak.

Karisma will be making a comeback to film through Homi Adjania’s Murder Mubarak.

Karisma Kapoor made her debut in the 1991 film Prem Qaidi and gained a lot of popularity.

Karisma Kapoor was considered one of the most popular actresses in the 90s. She has given various superhits alongside many actors in the industry. She made her debut in the 1991 film Prem Qaidi and gained a lot of popularity. In the 90s, she was also paired with Govinda, and they have given various hit films like Raja Babu, Saajan Chale Sasural, Hero No. 1, Haseena Maan Jaayegi, etc. Their pairing had become so famous that people used to wait for their films to be released.

Even though Karisma’s career was going well, she wasn’t satisfied with her growth. She had gained a lot of recognition but couldn’t get a status similar to Juhi Chawla or Raveena Tandon. As a result, she took some major decisions to reach the A-list level. She decided not to do any masala films, and she also refused to do some films with Govinda.

At that time, she felt that it was important for her to work with the three Khans of Bollywood, i.e., Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan. After working with them, her fortunes changed, and she had three blockbusters with them. She worked with Aamir Khan in Raja Hindustani, and the film turned out to be a superhit at the box office. She also worked in Dil To Pagal Hai with Shah Rukh Khan. The film was also a huge success at the box office. Another hit film that she did in the 90s was Hum Saath-Saath Hain with Salman Khan.

She became one of the top heroines in the 1990s and received a lot of love from the audience. The songs in her films were also huge hits.

In 2003, Karisma got married to industrialist Sunjay Kapoor in a lavish Sikh ceremony. After a few years, the couple gave birth to a daughter and a son. However, they filed for divorce through mutual consent in 2014.

On the work front, she will be next seen in Murder Mubarak. It is reported that the film is directed by Homi Adjania and has an ensemble cast of Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Verma, Dimple Kapadia, etc.She is also shooting for a Zee5 web series named Brown.

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment — breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

100439513
In Pics: Uncapped IPL heroes who can be future India stars
খেলাধুলা
Pumpkin
Blood Pressure: উচ্চ রক্তচাপের মহৌষধ এই পানীয়! কোলেস্টেরলেরও যম, জেনে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
news18 1 10
When Karisma Kapoor Decided To Leave Masala Films And Worked With 3 Khans
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Bar Garam
সিড়িতে ছ্যাঁকা! হঠাৎ কেন গরম হচ্ছিল একটিমাত্র ধাপ? অবশেষে রহস্য ফাঁস!|| Bankura a special part of house was getting heated. Paschim Banga Vigyan Mancha has solved the issue. – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
Tarikul Naznin

[১] ইউএনডিপির কান্ট্রি ইকোনমিস্ট হিসেবে যোগ দিয়েছেন নাজনীন আহমেদ

 islamic foundation 20230317141713

বঙ্গবন্ধুর জন্মদিনে বায়তুল মোকাররমে বিশেষ দোয়া

 wm Imran Khan

অনাস্থা প্রস্তাব খারিজ, পার্লামেন্ট ভেঙে দেওয়ার পরামর্শ ইমরানের

 10 3

খিলগাঁওয়ে ওয়ারেন্টভুক্ত পলাতক আসামি গ্রেফতার – Corporate Sangbad

 received 2687305111411591

মেলান্দহ উপজেলা বাসীকে নির্বাহী কর্মকর্তার ঈদ শুভেচ্ছা

 02 1

নীলফামারীতে ইয়াবা ও গাঁজাসহ দুই মাদক ব্যবসায়ী গ্রেফতার – Corporate Sangbad

 News Pic 31.12.2022

ভাঙা-গড়ার ভারসাম্য প্রকট জলবায়ু পরিবর্তনে উপকূলীয় জীবনযাত্রায় বিরূপ প্রভাব

 1639741208 photo

Kidambi Srikanth confirms India’s first medal at BWF World Championships 2021 | Badminton News

 wm du vaccien dock ok

শিক্ষক-শিক্ষার্থীদের ভ্যাকসিন দিতে ঢাবিতে অস্থায়ী ক্যাম্প

 wm DUDU

বিএনপি এলে বুঝবেন কত ধানে কত চাল— দুদু’র হুঁশিয়ারি