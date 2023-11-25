শনিবার , ২৫ নভেম্বর ২০২৩ | ১০ই অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

When Mumtaz Rejected Marriage Proposals From These Two Bollywood Superstars

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
নভেম্বর ২৫, ২০২৩ ২:০৮ অপরাহ্ণ
image 1200x900 2023 11 24t235731.283 2023 11 2eee0680b968e9c9303e605e1cc75dbc


Mumtaz married businessman Mayur Madhvani in 1974.

Mumtaz married businessman Mayur Madhvani in 1974.

Mumtaz not only ruled the hearts of the public, but other actors were also in love with her.

Mumtaz, an iconic name in the annals of Indian cinema, remains eternally etched in the hearts of movie enthusiasts. Revered as one of the most sought-after actresses of her time, her on-screen pairings with luminaries like Dev Anand, Shammi Kapoor, and Rajesh Khanna created cinematic magic that resonates to this day.

During the 70s, Mumtaz’s ethereal presence graced numerous Bollywood hits, solidifying her status as the nation’s sweetheart. Apart from stealing the audience’s heart, her charm captivated some of her contemporaries as well, leading to intriguing tales of love and heartbreak.

Mumtaz and Rajesh Khanna’s on-screen chemistry became the stuff of legends, enchanting audiences in films like Do Raaste, Aap Ki Kasam, Sacha Jhutha, and Dushman. While their pairing was adored, rumours of heartbreak surfaced when Mumtaz decided to tie the knot with businessman Mayur Madhvani. Reports circulated that Rajesh Khanna was so moved by the news that he shed tears. Decades later, Mumtaz clarified in an interview that people close to the legendary actor revealed he had expressed, “I have lost my right hand!”

In a revelation on a reality TV singing show, Mumtaz disclosed another chapter of her romantic past. The charismatic Shammi Kapoor, known for his suave persona, had once straightforwardly proposed to her, declaring, “I want to marry you.” However, Mumtaz, merely seventeen at the time, declined the proposal. Reflecting on their relationship in an interview, she remarked, “Shammi Kapoor was really sweet and compassionate with me; nobody could hardly think we were in love.” Despite Kapoor’s advances, Mumtaz stood firm in her decision, leaving many to wonder how she could turn down such an ardent proposal.

These untold stories from Mumtaz’s golden era shed light on the complexities of love and relationships in the glamorous world of Bollywood. As the evergreen diva gracefully reminisces, her journey remains an enchanting tale of emotions, intertwining on-screen chemistry with off-screen realities.

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment — breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

image 1200x900 2023 11 24t235731.283 2023 11 2eee0680b968e9c9303e605e1cc75dbc 16x9
When Mumtaz Rejected Marriage Proposals From These Two Bollywood Superstars
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm atou rickshwa odckdl 800x420
চোরাই অটোরিকশা বিক্রি করতে এসে ধরা
বাংলাদেশ
1700872740 photo
EXCLUSIVE: Meet Arjun Nimmala – A trailblazing Indian American Major League Baseball player | More sports News
খেলাধুলা
ranbir kapoor alia bhatt raha 2023 11 8f7905f3b5c491a19fd5cd1242381c3a 16x9
Ranbir Kapoor Recommends People To Have ‘Lots Of Children’, REVEALS Raha Has Started Locking Eyes
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban 166453954316x9
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm macron

ফ্রান্সের প্রেসিডেন্ট ম্যাখোঁর গালে চড়, আটক ২

 collage maker 21 apr 2023 01 18 am 8297 1 168202112116x9

From Movie Stars to Sports Icons and Politicians, All Lose Blue Ticks

 1627132763 new project 11 16 630x420

Break Covid-19 Pandemic Monotony With These Useful Tips 

 1655036447 photo

Leclerc retires from Baku lead as Ferrari chalk up double DNF | Racing News

 wm Hasssan Mahmud 5 March 2022

‘কৌশলগত কারণে ভোটদানে বিরত বাংলাদেশ’

 IMG 20220503 WA0001

টাঙ্গাইলের কালিহাতীতে বজ্রপাতে তিন কিশোরের মৃত্যু

 Street Food

রোল, চাউমিন তো অনেক হল, এখানে ‘হট কেক’ পিণাকী দা-র চানা বাটার মশালা, রইল ভিডিও | Video: Street Food: tasty chana butter fry in hospital para is hot pick for food lovers | food-recipe

 received 572527951257241

ভাষা শহীদদের প্রতি শ্রদ্ধা জানালেন সামাজিক সংগঠন সারা আনোয়ারা

 Omi

মাদক মামলায় নাসির-অমি ৭ দিনের রিমান্ডে – Corporate Sangbad

 kendall jenner for simon porte jacquemus

How The Fashion Industry May Transform in 2022