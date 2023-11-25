When Mumtaz Rejected Marriage Proposals From These Two Bollywood Superstars

Mumtaz, an iconic name in the annals of Indian cinema, remains eternally etched in the hearts of movie enthusiasts. Revered as one of the most sought-after actresses of her time, her on-screen pairings with luminaries like Dev Anand, Shammi Kapoor, and Rajesh Khanna created cinematic magic that resonates to this day.

During the 70s, Mumtaz’s ethereal presence graced numerous Bollywood hits, solidifying her status as the nation’s sweetheart. Apart from stealing the audience’s heart, her charm captivated some of her contemporaries as well, leading to intriguing tales of love and heartbreak.

Mumtaz and Rajesh Khanna’s on-screen chemistry became the stuff of legends, enchanting audiences in films like Do Raaste, Aap Ki Kasam, Sacha Jhutha, and Dushman. While their pairing was adored, rumours of heartbreak surfaced when Mumtaz decided to tie the knot with businessman Mayur Madhvani. Reports circulated that Rajesh Khanna was so moved by the news that he shed tears. Decades later, Mumtaz clarified in an interview that people close to the legendary actor revealed he had expressed, “I have lost my right hand!”

In a revelation on a reality TV singing show, Mumtaz disclosed another chapter of her romantic past. The charismatic Shammi Kapoor, known for his suave persona, had once straightforwardly proposed to her, declaring, “I want to marry you.” However, Mumtaz, merely seventeen at the time, declined the proposal. Reflecting on their relationship in an interview, she remarked, “Shammi Kapoor was really sweet and compassionate with me; nobody could hardly think we were in love.” Despite Kapoor’s advances, Mumtaz stood firm in her decision, leaving many to wonder how she could turn down such an ardent proposal.

These untold stories from Mumtaz’s golden era shed light on the complexities of love and relationships in the glamorous world of Bollywood. As the evergreen diva gracefully reminisces, her journey remains an enchanting tale of emotions, intertwining on-screen chemistry with off-screen realities.