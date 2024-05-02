When Rajesh Khanna Revealed Dimple Kapadia Wouldn’t Give Him Divorce: ‘Alag Alag Rehte Hain Kyunki…’

Dimple Kapadia had left her fans shocked when she took a break from acting after getting married to late actor Rajesh Khanna. She was just 16 when she said yes to marriage with Rajesh Khanna. Their wedding took place in 1973, months before the release of her blockbuster debut Bobby. However, their marriage was short-lived, as they separated in 1982. Interestingly, despite their separation, the couple was never officially divorced. An old clip of the late actor has been doing rounds on the internet where he is talking about his separation and why Dimple never gave him a divorce.

In the video, a reporter asks Rajesh Khanna about his complicated marriage with Dimple and if he would get back with his ex-wife, to which, the actor said, “Doobara matlab? Pehle kahan alag the? Yeh hai ki alag-alag rehte hai kyunki abhi tak divorce nahi diya hai na usne, wo deti hee nahi hai. Yeh to woh jane kis liye nahi deti hai, pata nahi kis liye. Jab woh ayegi yahan Vancouver mein tab unse ye poochiyega. Woh apko sahi jawab degi. Main to itna hi keh sakta hoon ki nahi diya hai divorce, toh nahi diya. Unki marzi hai. Aur ab kya hai, baat toh dilon ki hai.”

It was reported that Rajesh Khanna banned Dimple from acting after marriage. “I came to know him, well, precisely seven days before the marriage. We were going together to Ahmedabad for some kind of a show on a chartered flight. He sat next to me all along but did not utter a word. Just as the flight was about to land, he turned towards me, looked hard into my eyes, and said he wanted me to marry him,” she had told India Today in an interview ahead of the release of Saagar, according to Indian Express.com. “The life and happiness in our house came to an end the day I and Rajesh got married,” she added.

“I was too young to realise the importance of Bobby for my career, but from the day I entered Rajesh’s house, Ashirwad, I somehow knew that the marriage wouldn’t work,” she said, before calling their relationship a “farce”.