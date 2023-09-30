When Rishi Kapoor Told Nana Patekar That He Was An Okay Actor

After a brief sabbatical from the Hindi film industry, Nana Patekar has made a comeback with Vivek Agnihotri’s The Vaccine War. The movie is creating a lot of buzz, considering it is from the director of the highly controversial The Kashmir Files and because it also touches upon the ordeals of the medical and scientific community during the COVID pandemic. Nana Patekar has recently been attending a lot of promotional events for the movie, in one of which he made a controversial statement of disapproval of certain high-grossing movies made recently.

In another media interaction, Nana Patekar fondly remembered his Hum Dono co-star, the late Rishi Kapoor and shared a sweet anecdote with the actor. In the film, both Nana and Rishi Kapoor appear as step brothers who hate each other but are forced to get into an uneasy alliance due to circumstances in the 1995 hit film Hum Dono. Directed by Shafi Inamdar, the movie is remembered to date because of the striking chemistry between the two actors. Reportedly, they even became close friends while filming the movie.

Nana Patekar said that Rishi Kapoor used to drop by his home often for a chat, and one day, he brought a bottle of liquor with him. Nana Patekar had made some keema paratha at home and the duo celebrated the night with drinks and keema paratha. Nana revealed that after eating the keema paratha prepared by him. Rishi Kapoor was blown away and gave him a humorous compliment. He told Nana that he was an okayish actor but a great chef. He recommended that Nana quit acting and become a professional chef instead, even offering to open a restaurant for him.

Nana Patekar also opened up about being very good friends with Anil Kapoor and Danny Denzongpa. He also revealed that he won’t be in Welcome 3 in the interview with the Hindi daily, noting that he only takes on work that he enjoys. Additionally, he said he prefers projects with a bound script and not one where the script keeps changing throughout the filming process.