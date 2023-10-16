When Sunny Deol Accidentally Hit A Friend With Cricket Ball

Sunny Deol, an iconic actor known for his action packed roles, has remained tight lipped about his personal life throughout his long and successful career. However, in a recent interview with Mashable India, the Gadar 2 star opened up and shared intriguing stories from his life, including his relationship with his son, Rajveer Deol. Rajveer, recently made his acting debut under the direction of newcomer Avnish Barjatya of Rajshri Productions. During the conversation with Siddhaarth Aalambayan, Sunny reminisced about a cricket game where he accidentally hit a friend on the head, while Rajveer explained the reason behind his crooked fingers

Sunny said, “Cricket ka itna mujhe shauk nahi tha lekin gully cricket khela karte the, kaafi kisse hain, mere dost ka maine sir tod diya tha ek bar. Maine kabhi rubber ball se cricket nahi khela, season ball se hi khelte the. Rubber ball mein maza nahi aata, gend yaha wahan jaati hai, usme maarne mein bhi maza nahi aata tha. (I wasn’t that interested in cricket, but I used to play street cricket. I have many stories from those days. I once broke my friend’s head. I never played cricket with a rubber ball, we always played with a season ball. Playing with a rubber ball wasn’t enjoyable, the rubber ball kept bouncing everywhere and it wasn’t fun to hit).”

While Sunny Deol wasn’t a fan of playing cricket, he and his son shared that they loved playing volleyball. During the same interview, Rajveer Deol jokingly mentioned the reason why his fingers are crooked. It turns out; Sunny Deol had the habit of over inflating the volleyball and makes them hard, as he never liked playing with soft balls.

The younger star explained, “We used to play volleyball, dad used to make sure the ball is extra pumped. This is reason my fingers are all crooked. We used to hide the ball from dad because he wants the ball to be too hard. Dad would be like ‘press it yaar, it’s too soft get the pump’.”

On the work front, after delivering this year’s one of the blockbuster film, Gadar 2, Sunny Deol has now partnered with Aamir Khan’s production for another patriotic film titled Lahore 1947, directed by Raj Kumar Santoshi. He is set to appear in an action thriller called Baap alongside Mithun Chakraborty, Jackie Shroff and Sanjay Dutt. Additionally, the actor is also part of Apne 2, where he will share the screen with his father Dharmendra and brother Bobby Deol.