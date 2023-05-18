When Taapsee Pannu Forgot To Address Salman Khan As ‘Sir’; Here’s What Happened Next

Taapsee Pannu is one of the most popular actresses of Bollywood. With a host of films like Pink and Thappad to her credit, Taapsee Pannu has rightly cemented her place in the entertainment industry. The actress who is eagerly awaiting her film Dunki with Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani recently spoke about ‘larger than life heroes but when she missed out on a stark detail about Salman Khan, Taapsee took a dig on herself.

In the video posted by a fan page of Salman Khan, Taapsee Pannu can be seen speaking at The Lallantop office. She said, “But Shahrukh Sir or let say someone like Hrithik or even Salman for that matter were the ones who were larger than life heroes.”. She is then interrupted by the host Saurabh Dwivedi who asks her, “Salman ko shayad Sir nahi kehti ho?”. To this, Taapsee with a nervous and confused expression on her face said, “Kahungi Na? Kaha Nahi kya? Salman Sir. Sorry Salman ke fans. Abhi woh troll katenge (Why wouldn’t I call him Sit? Didn’t I call him Sir? Salman Sir. Sorry Salman Khan fans. Now they are going to troll me)”.

The hilarious video was inundated with comments from avid Salman Khan fans. One of them wrote,

“Don’t mess with Salman Bhai fans!” Another one commented, “Power of bhaijaan(with fire emoji)”. Someone else said, “Senior actor ko Sir kehna chahiye!” A fan also stated, “Jalwa hai bhai ka!”

Taapsee Pannu recently went on a vacation to Los Angeles. Doubling up the fun, her sister Shagun Pannu and boyfriend Mathias Boe had also joined her as travel buddies. With sneak peeks of her vacation, including posing in front of the iconic Hollywood banner, trying out fun stunts, and even encountering a snake, Taapsee Pannu’s travel album was surely a happy treat to her fans.

On the work front, Taapsee Pannu was last seen in the movie Blurr. Fans are eagerly waiting for her next release, Tarn Dudeja’s Dhak Dhak, where she will showcase her acting prowess. Along with her, the movie will also feature talented actors such as Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanjana Sanghi. Recently, the makers released the first poster of the movie, and it is expected to hit theatres later this year.