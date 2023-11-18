When This Low-budget Film Overshadowed Big Releases Like Salman Khan’s Bodyguard In 2011

In 2011, Bollywood witnessed the release of several major films, with Salman Khan’s Bodyguard emerging as the highest-grossing movie of the year. Following its success, Ready also performed well, and Ajay Devgn’s Singham minted good numbers. However, overshadowing these big-budget productions was the low-budget gem, Stanley Ka Dabba, directed by Amole Gupte. This film also received special recognition at Europe’s largest children’s film festival, Giffoni, and garnered significant praise after its release on May 13, 2011.

Stanley Ka Dabba delved into the intricacies of human nature, shedding light on the struggles of innocent children and the harsh reality of hunger. Partho Gupte, portraying a child artist, received immense acclaim for his performance, evoking tears from the audience.

Director Amole Gupte’s work not only garnered widespread praise but also altered the dynamics of the box office. Made on a budget of Rs 4.5 crore, the film went on to earn Rs 7.6 crore, as per Box Office India figures. Additionally, the film received numerous awards in recognition of its impactful storytelling.

In an interview with Money Control, Amole Gupte once shared, “There is a story in every box of food and every type of cuisine. In our film, we aimed to depict the connection between food and children’s lives. It was a collaborative effort- I not only directed but also acted alongside my son. My wife and I served as producers for the film. We wholeheartedly endeavoured to portray the realities of children’s lives, and we hope that audiences will appreciate this narrative.”

Amole Gupte’s emotionally resonant film, released in 2011, has stood the test of time and is still regarded as a classic. Even a decade later, its TV viewership remains high and the film continues to receive praise. Amole Gupte, known for his inclination towards children’s subjects, not only directed but also wrote the story for this film, much like his work on Taare Zameen Par. Even after 10 years, Stanley Ka Dabba remains a favourite among audiences, having earned numerous awards, including the prestigious children’s film award in England.