When Two Aamir Khan Movies Rewrote Box Office History

December 25 is usually remembered for festive cheer. But in the history of Hindi cinema, the date carries another legacy; it marks the rare moment when a single superstar, in two consecutive years, took the box office by storm with films that could not have been more different in tone or treatment. One was a gritty revenge saga driven by rage and physicality. The other was a warm, funny, thought-provoking drama that questioned the meaning of success. Together, they altered not just earnings charts but the very storytelling grammar of mainstream Bollywood. (News18 Hindi)

The two films were Ghajini (2008) and 3 Idiots (2009), both headlined by Aamir Khan. Released exactly a year apart, and coincidentally on Christmas, the films travelled to opposite ends of the emotional spectrum yet converged at the same point; massive commercial success and cultural impact. (News18 Hindi)

Ghajini arrived first, an intense psychological action-thriller inspired by its Tamil namesake. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film told the story of Sanjay Singhania, a wealthy businessman suffering from short-term memory loss who is determined to avenge the murder of his girlfriend. (News18 Hindi)

Aamir Khan’s transformation for the role, including his much-discussed six-pack abs, became a talking point across the country. (News18 Hindi)

The film, co-starring Asin, Jiah Khan and Pradeep Rawat, relied on relentless action, a brooding central character and a soundtrack by AR Rahman that produced hits such as “Guzaarish” and “Kaise Mujhe”. (News18 Hindi)

The film did more than just entertain. It shattered the glass ceiling of box-office earnings, becoming the first Hindi film to cross the Rs 100-crore mark. That figure, which is now a routine benchmark, was revolutionary at the time, a loud signal that Bollywood had entered a new financial era. (News18 Hindi)

Exactly 12 months later came 3 Idiots. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani and loosely based on Chetan Bhagat’s Five Point Someone, the film explored the journey of three engineering students – Rancho (Aamir Khan), Farhan (R Madhavan) and Raju (Sharman Joshi). (News18 Hindi)

The narrative questioned societal pressure, rote-learning culture and the definition of success, wrapping its message in humour, warmth and deep emotional resonance. Kareena Kapoor and Boman Irani added weight to the cast, while Shantanu Moitra’s music ensured songs like “All Is Well” and “Jaane Nahi Denge Tujhe” found a permanent place in public memory. (News18 Hindi)

Remarkably, Aamir Khan, then in his mid-forties, convincingly played a free-spirited college student, reinforcing his reputation as a performer who disappears into character rather than relying on star power alone. If Ghajini created the Rs 100-crore club, 3 Idiots rewrote the rulebook altogether. (News18 Hindi)