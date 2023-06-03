When Veteran Actor Manoj Kumar Sold His Bungalow To Finance 1981 Film Kranti

There are many inspiring stories of Bollywood filmmakers who have gone to great lengths to produce spectacular movies, putting everything at stake. While many filmmakers have achieved tremendous success, Manoj Kumar stands apart for his dedication and commitment to filmmaking.

According to reports, veteran actor Manoj Kumar took a significant step by selling his bungalow in Juhu, Mumbai, to fund one of his films. He had envisioned constructing a special theatre on that land. However, for the 1981 movie Kranti, he sold his property and independently financed the film.

Kranti turned out to be a resounding success at the box office. The film boasted a star-studded cast including Manoj Kumar, Dilip Kumar, Shashi Kapoor, Hema Malini, Shatrughan Sinha, Prem Chopra, Parveen Babi, Sarika and Nirupa Roy.

Kranti portrayed the tale of revolutionary farmers united against the British Raj. The film resonated deeply with audiences, thanks to its powerful music and poignant emotions. Consequently, Kranti holds a revered position as one of the finest films of Hindi cinema. Directed by Manoj Kumar, the screenplay of the film is penned by Javed Akhtar, Salim Khan, and the director himself.

The film was released on February 13, 1981, and attracted tremendous footfall at the theatres. It quickly became the fastest-earning film of its time, establishing many records in most circuits except Mumbai and South India.

Kranti collected Rs 16 crore at the box office, according to reports. The film achieved a remarkable feat by marking a silver jubilee in 26 different centres, including lesser-known locations like Mirzapur (UP) and Junagarh (Gujarat). Only a limited number of films in the history of cinema have accomplished the milestone of celebrating jubilees in more than 25 centres.

Manoj Kumar is known for his contributions to the Hindi film industry. He has been a part of several successful films including Shaheed, Roti Kapada Aur Makaan, Maidan-E-Jung, Upkar, Purab Aur Paschim, Shor, and Mera Naam Joker. The actor made his film debut with the 1957 film Fashion, but it was his role in the 1961 film Kanch Ki Gudiya, alongside Sayeeda Khan, that catapulted him to stardom.