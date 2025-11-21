‘When Your Ex Surprises You’: Reena Datta Thanks Aamir Khan For Visiting Her Art Exhibition | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 21, 2025, 16:27 IST

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan recently surprised his ex-wife Reena Datta as he visited her art exhibition in Mumbai, much to her delight. Now, Reena Datta took to her Instagram account to share pictures from Aamir’s visit, and thanked him for his continuous support for her artistic journey. Despite their divorce in 2002, Aamir and Reena have maintained an amicable relationship.

On Friday, Reena Datta took to her Instagram account to share a series of photos from Aamir Khan’s visit. The pictures show him standing beside Reena, warmly greeting guests at the heexhibition. He also took time to admire her art work, clearly impressed by her talent. Reena shared pictures and expressed her delight over Aamir’s surprise appearance. She wrote, “When your ex surprises you and appears for your exhibition Thank you Aamir for your continuous support in my art journey #dropletsofpaint #chitrasutraartacademy Drop by to see our works @Nehru Centre Art Gallery 18th to 24th Nov 2025.” Check out the post below!

Aamir Khan’s Amicable Bond With His Ex-Wives

For the unversed, Aamir Khan married Reena Dutta in 1986. They are parents to two children- son Junaid Khan and daughter Ira Khan. Aamir and Reena got divorced in 2002. Aamir later married Kiran Rao in 2005. They welcomed their son Azad Rao Khan via surrogacy in 2011. They announced their separation in 2021, but continue to co-parent Azad. Despite the separations, Aamir continues to maintain cordial relations with both Reena and Kiran.

In March, Aamir Khan opened up about his bond with Reena and Kiran. He told India Today, “You know the important people I met in my life, like Reena – she and I were married when we were together for 16 years. It was a runaway marriage, humne bhaag ke shaadi ki this (We eloped to get married). The most important relationships that I had in my life were with these wonderful people. Both Reena and Kiran are amazing people. These two women are the ones I have spent my life with, and they have given me a lot.” He further mentioned that despite his divorce, he has the highest regard for both Kiran and Reena, and their families.

Aamir Khan is now in a relationship with Gauri Spratt. He introduced his girlfriend during his 60th birthday celebrations with the media. He shared that they first met 25 years ago, drifted apart and only reconnected recently. He added that when they started dating, he was seeking someone who could bring “peace” into his life. The two have reportedly been together for several months now.

