Who Is Karina Kubiliute, Kartik Aaryan’s Alleged New Date? Check Out Her Age Here | Bollywood News

Reportedly, Kartik Aaryan’s rumoured girlfriend Karina is currently 17 years old and studies at Carlisle College in the UK.

Karina has clarified she is not Kartik Aaryan’s girlfriend. (Photos: Instagram)

Ever since Kartik Aaryan’s photos from his Goa vacation went viral on social media, netizens have been left wondering if he is dating a mystery girl named Karina Kubiliute. While the latter has now clarified that she is not the Bollywood actor’s girlfriend, do you know who Karina is? Let’s find out.

Who Is Karina Kubiliute, Kartik Aaryan’s Rumoured GF?

While not much information regarding Karina is known as of now, according to a report by The Bombay Times, she is 17 years old and studies at Carlisle College in the UK. Born in June 2008, she celebrated her 12th birthday in 2020 and her 16th birthday in June 2024. This means that Karina will turn 18 in June 2026.

Reportedly, Karina has Lithuanian roots but grew up around Carlisle and Wetheral in England. Her mother, Jovita Kubiliene-Thompson, runs several hospitality businesses in Cumbria. She is known locally for her networking events, especially for businesswomen. Jovita is married to David Thompson, who is a British citizen and helps with the family business.

Before joining Carlisle College, Karina attended Scotby Primary School in Carlisle. There, she also won a doughnut design competition during a school fundraiser in 2019.

How Did Dating Rumours Surface?

The discussion gained momentum after Kartik shared a laid-back picture from Goa, showing him relaxing by the beach. Soon after, Reddit users pointed out that a woman named Karina Kubiliute had also posted photos from what appeared to be the exact same spot. Screenshots comparing the images began circulating, with users highlighting similarities in the background, including the beach setup, loungers and even what looked like the same towel placement.

This led to speculation that Kartik and the woman might be vacationing together. Some commenters even alleged that Kartik was following the woman on social media until the photos started gaining traction online. However, it is important to note that News18 cannot independently verify these claims or the authenticity of the assumptions being made online.

