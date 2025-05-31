Who Is Nandini Gupta? Meet India’s Miss World 2025 Finalist Aiming For The Crown

Last Updated: May 31, 2025, 20:21 IST

Nandini Gupta, a 21-year-old business graduate from Kota, Rajasthan, is representing India at the Miss World 2025 pageant.

As the world’s gaze turns toward Hyderabad’s HITEX Convention Centre on May 31 for the highly anticipated Miss World 2025 grand finale, India is rallying behind one name: Nandini Gupta. At just 21, the Kota-born beauty queen is poised to represent the country on the global stage—and perhaps bring home the crown once again, rekindling the nation’s pride last felt when Manushi Chhillar clinched the title in 2017.

Crowned Femina Miss India World 2023, Nandini has steadily risen from local pageants to the world’s most prestigious beauty arena. With a background in business management and a flair for public speaking, she blends intellect, elegance, and empathy—hallmarks of the modern beauty queen.

But Nandini is more than just a titleholder. She has walked for some of India’s top fashion designers and made her presence felt at leading fashion weeks, yet she remains deeply grounded in purpose-driven work. Her commitment to causes such as cancer awareness, women’s empowerment, and sustainable development has earned her recognition far beyond the runway.

A dedicated advocate for environmental sustainability, Nandini has collaborated with the Rotary Club of India on green initiatives and continues to support India’s handloom artisans. She was also a featured speaker at TEDxIITBombay, where she spoke about using influence as a tool for social change. Her rising impact in the digital space hasn’t gone unnoticed either—she’s been honoured by the Bhartiya Influencers Association for her advocacy and outreach.

Now, as she prepares to take the Miss World stage in front of a global audience, Nandini Gupta stands not only as a contender for the crown but also as a symbol of India’s evolving identity—one rooted in tradition, driven by purpose, and ready for the world. Whether she wins or not, her presence is already a win for representation, ambition, and the power of young Indian women on the global map.

Yatamanyu Narain Yatamanyu Narain is a Sub-Editor at News18.com with a passion for all things entertainment. Whether he's breaking the latest Bollywood news or chatting with rising stars in the OTT world, he's always on the hun…Read More

