Who Is Pratham Mittal? Shark Tank India’s New Judge Who Wants To Engage With Student Entrepreneurs | Television News

Last Updated: December 23, 2025, 16:19 IST

Shark Tank India 5’s premiere date has not been announced as of now.

Pratham Mittal joins Shark Tank India 5 as a new judge.

Shark Tank India is coming soon with its fifth season. While everyone is excited to watch their favourite sharks as they grill new entrepreneurs on the show, a new member is all set to join the judges’ panel. Recently, the makers of Shark Tank India took to social media and announced that Pratham Mittal is all set to join the popular show. Do you know who he is? Let’s find out.

Who Is Pratham Mittal, Shark Tank India’s New Judge?

Pratham Mittal is the founder of Tetr College. It is a first-of-its-kind global B-school that teaches business through action, combining international exposure with hands-on project experience. Students at the undergraduate level learn across seven countries, including the USA, Singapore, Argentina, Dubai, India, Europe, and Ghana, gaining insights from top institutions.

Over the past few years, Pratham has played a central role in shaping the student entrepreneurship ecosystem in India through Master’s Union. Entrepreneurship remains a core pillar of the Masters’ Union experience, with 35+ students launching startups in the past year alone. Supported by the Masters’ Union Investment Fund, student ventures received Rs 1.36 crore in grants, generated Rs 4.32 crore in projected annualised recurring revenue, and were backed by 4,500+ personalised mentorship hours.

Talking about being a part of Shark Tank India 5, Pratham shared, “Shark Tank has emerged as one of the most influential platforms for entrepreneurship in India, allowing early-stage founders to showcase their ideas, gain mentorship, and access resources that can help turn concepts into scalable businesses. I’m excited to engage with students and young founders who are starting early, building with purpose, and shaping the next generation of innovators.”

Meanwhile, other members, who will also be joining Shark Tank India season 5, are Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, Kunal Bahl and Mohit Yadav. Ghazal Alagh’s husband, Varun Alagh, will also be joining the upcoming season, the premiere date of which has not been announced as of now.

First Published: December 23, 2025, 16:15 IST