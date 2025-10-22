বুধবার, ২২ অক্টোবর ২০২৫, ০৩:৪৩ অপরাহ্ন
বিনোদন

Who Is Teji Kahlon? Punjabi Singer Shot At, Warned ‘Next Time We Will Finish You’ | Regional Cinema News

  বুধবার, ২২ অক্টোবর, ২০২৫
Men associated with gangster Rohit Godara took responsibility of the attack on the Punjabi singer Teji Kahlon.

Teji Kahlon is a renowned Punjabi singer known for his soulful voice and captivating tracks. (Photo: X)

In a shocking incident, Punjabi singer Teji Kahlon was shot at on Wednesday in Canada. While the singer is currently hospitalised and authorities are investigating the case, men associated with gangster Rohit Godara have taken credit for the attack. But do you know who Teji Kahlon is and why he has been attacked? Let’s find out:

Who Is Teji Kahlon?

Teji Kahlon is a celebrated Punjabi singer, famous for his soulful voice and captivating songs. With a deep passion for music from a young age, Kahlon has established himself in the industry with popular tracks like “Time Chak Da,” “Mithi Jail,” “Jinna Chir,” and “Gidha.” His music, which blends traditional Punjabi elements with a modern twist, has found a global audience.

Fans can enjoy Kahlon’s music on popular streaming platforms such as JioSaavn and Gaana, where his tracks are available for listening and download. Among his notable songs are “06 Jhoomar” and “05 Gall Banjaugi” from the album “Mithi Jail.” This album features a collection of single tracks that highlight Kahlon’s vocal versatility and emotional depth.

Why Is Teji Kahlon Attacked?

In a social media post, men associated with gangster Rohit Godara took responsibility of the attack on the Punjabi singer and claimed that he was targeted for supplying arms and money to rival gangs and acting as their informant.

“We carried out the shooting in Canada at Teji Kahlon. He was shot in the stomach. If he understands, fine. If not, next time we will finish him,” a Facebook post by the members named as Mahender Saran Dilana, Rahul Rinau and Vicky Phalwan read.

“Let me make it clear: if anyone, even by mistake, supports our enemies or helps them in any way, we will not spare their families. We’ll destroy them. This is a warning to all brothers, businessmen, builders, hawala operators, and whoever else. If anyone helps, they will be our enemy. This is just the beginning. Watch what happens next,” the post added.

The statement concluded with an open threat – anyone who offers assistance to their enemies will also be considered an enemy of the Rohit Godara gang.

