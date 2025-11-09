Who Is Vartika Singh? The Actress Who Plays Emraan Hasmi’s Second Wife In Haq

Vartika Singh made her Bollywood debut alongside Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam in Suparn Verma’s directorial Haq. (Image: Instagram)

Born on August 27, 1993, Vartika Singh is an Indian model and beauty pageant titleholder who was crowned Miss Universe India 2019 and represented the country at the 68th Miss Universe pageant. Earlier, she won the Femina Miss India Grand International title in 2015. (Image: Instagram)

She completed her schooling at Canossa Convent School in Lucknow before earning a bachelor’s degree in Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics from Isabella Thoburn College. She also pursued a master’s degree in Public Health from the University of Lucknow. (Image: Instagram)

In 2017, she participated in the Kingfisher Model Hunt contest and appeared in the Kingfisher bikini calendar for the months of March and October. (Image: Instagram)

On 26 September 2019, Vartika was appointed Miss Universe India 2019 in the absence of a Miss Diva pageant that year. She went on to compete at the Miss Universe 2019 pageant in Atlanta, Georgia, on 8 December 2019, and secured a spot in the Top 20, ending India’s consecutive unplacement streak at the international competition. (Image: Instagram)

Beyond her pageantry and modeling work, Vartika has appeared in music videos, including “Kishmish” (2019) by Ash King and Qaran, and “Saware” (2017) by Anupam Raag and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. (Image: Instagram)