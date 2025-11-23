রবিবার, ২৩ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ১২:৫৬ অপরাহ্ন
বিনোদন

Who Will Direct Thalaivar 173 After Sundar C’s Exit? Rajinikanth’s Film Finds New Contenders | Regional Cinema News

  • আপডেট সময়: রবিবার, ২৩ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
Last Updated:

Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan team up for Thalaivar 173 as Sundar C exits; Nithilan Saminathan and Ramkumar Balakrishnan are top contenders to direct.

As soon as Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan revealed that they were teaming up as actor and producer for the much-talked-about Thalaivar 173, fans were quick to wonder what the film would look like. That curiosity only grew when director Sundar C, who was initially announced for the project, unexpectedly stepped away citing “unforeseen circumstances.” Ever since, the biggest question swirling around the project has been simple: who’s going to take the reins next?

Current industry chatter points to two names that have created strong ripples in recent years — Nithilan Saminathan and Ramkumar Balakrishnan. Both filmmakers have delivered standout work, and reports indicate that the makers are seriously considering either of them to step in as director. The final call, however, will only be taken after Rajinikanth and the production team give their official nod.

Nithilan Saminathan is coming off the success of Maharaja, the 2024 action-thriller led by Vijay Sethupathi and Anurag Kashyap. The film follows a Chennai barber on a mission to track down a missing trash can that holds deep emotional significance. When the police don’t take his complaint seriously, he launches his own search, uncovering unsettling layers behind the disappearance. The film also features Sachana Namidass, Mamta Mohandas, Natty Subramaniam, Abhirami, Divyabharathi, and Singampuli in key roles.

On the other hand, Ramkumar Balakrishnan earned widespread praise for Parking, released in 2023. The black comedy-thriller stars Harish Kalyan and MS Bhaskar and revolves around a young IT professional whose decision to claim the only available parking spot at his new home sparks a fierce ego clash with his elderly neighbour. The tension between the two spirals into a larger conflict that affects both families. Indhuja Ravichandran, Prathana Nathan, Rama Rajendra, Ilavarasu, and Vijay Sathya round out the cast.

While Thalaivar 173 searches for its new leader behind the camera, Rajinikanth is already gearing up for his next big outing, Jailer 2. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film is expected to arrive in theatres in mid-2026.

First Published:

November 23, 2025, 10:53 IST

