Whoopi Goldberg Asks The View Co-Host Alyssa Griffin If She Is Pregnant, Fans Call It ‘Rude’

In a recent episode of the American talk show The View, Whoopi Goldberg, a long-standing co-host, left her colleague Alyssa Farah Griffin and the audience surprised with an unexpected question. The initial discussion on the show had centred around Utah Senator Mitt Romney’s decision not to run for re-election in 2024, sparking speculations about the Republican party’s future. However, approximately two minutes into this conversation, Goldberg, who is 67 years old, shifted her attention abruptly to Alyssa Farah Griffin.

Goldberg began by reflecting on the historical issues of injustice in the United States, acknowledging that these problems have persisted across different communities. She emphasised the importance of continuing to do what’s right for those in need. However, in the midst of her discourse, Goldberg interrupted herself and turned to Farah Griffin with an unexpected query: “Are you pregnant?”

This sudden inquiry took the 34-year-old Griffin by surprise, leading her to burst into laughter and respond with disbelief, saying, “No, Oh my God. You can’t say that with my mother-in-law here. Who has been dying for me to get pregnant.”

Joy Behar, another 80-year-old co-host, questioned Goldberg’s timing, asking, “Why would you say that?” Goldberg struggled to provide an explanation, simply stating that she had a certain intuition or vibe. Farah Griffin, still taken aback, exclaimed, “Please say it’s not my tummy!” She later clarified that she and her husband Justin Griffin, whom she married in 2021, were not currently expecting a child but were contemplating the idea. “I’m very open to being pregnant soon. I am not blessed to be pregnant yet, but my husband and I are thinking about it,” she explained.

Another co-host, a lawyer and journalist, Sunny Hostin joined the conversation, asking Farah Griffin if she was certain about not being pregnant, to which Farah Griffin responded affirmatively, stating she was pretty sure. Sara Haines, also present during the conversation, added a humorous touch, jokingly suggesting that Farah Griffin should name her firstborn after Goldberg and playfully apologising to Farah Griffin’s mother-in-law, saying, “I’m sorry, earmuffs!”

Goldberg, seeking to clarify her earlier remark, stated, “Forgive me. I’m just, I just… you have this… I see a glow.”

While the group of hosts laughed it off on the show, some viewers were critical of Goldberg’s spontaneous question, expressing their displeasure on social media platforms. One viewer on X (formerly known as Twitter) found it “super rude” to ask another woman about her pregnancy on live television and suggested it could have been addressed before the show.

Another commenter said, “The shock was felt by Alyssa and all of us”.

