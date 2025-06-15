Why Aamir Khan’s Children Have Non-Hindu Names Despite Hindu Wives? Actor Explains

Last Updated: June 15, 2025, 21:02 IST

Aamir Khan says he had no say in naming his children Junaid, Ira, and Azad Khan, revealing that his wives picked the names from Hindu traditions and history.

Bollywood icon Aamir Khan, known for his cinematic brilliance and thoughtful storytelling, recently opened up about a deeply personal topic—how his children got their names. In a candid conversation on Aap Ki Adalat with host Rajat Sharma, Aamir delved into the significance behind naming his three children: Junaid, Ira, and Azad.

During the conversation, Sharma playfully pointed out that Aamir’s first wife was Reena, his second wife was Kiran, and joked that his next could be “Gauri,” referencing Aamir’s current partner, Gauri Spratt. The actor blushed and crossed his fingers with a smile, before addressing a long-standing curiosity: Why do all of Aamir’s children have names that don’t explicitly reflect the religious background of their mothers?

Aamir clarified with characteristic honesty, “The names of my children were chosen entirely by my wives. I had no say in the matter. You’re a husband too—you know how it is. Husbands usually don’t get to decide. It was Reena who picked the names Junaid and Ira.”

He went on to share that the name Ira has deep roots in Indian tradition. “Ira is another name for Goddess Saraswati. Have you heard of Irawati? Ira is a shorter version of that. Reena actually found the name in Maneka Gandhi’s Book of Hindu Names.”

As for Azad, Aamir revealed that it was his second wife, Kiran Rao, who chose the name as a tribute to the legendary freedom fighter Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, from whose lineage Aamir traces his ancestry. “Maulana Azad made immense sacrifices for our country’s freedom. He stood shoulder to shoulder with Nehru, Gandhi, and Sardar Patel. He’s a huge inspiration to us, so Kiran suggested we name our son Azad.”

Aamir emphasized that Azad is a universal name that transcends religious identity. “Azad isn’t a Muslim name. Have you heard of Chandrashekhar Azad? It’s a name rooted in the idea of freedom. It doesn’t belong to any one religion, and that’s why we loved it.”

For those unfamiliar with Aamir’s personal life: he married Reena Dutta in 1986 and had two children with her—Junaid and Ira—before parting ways in 2002. In 2005, he tied the knot with filmmaker Kiran Rao, and the couple welcomed their son, Azad Rao Khan, in 2011. They announced their separation in 2021 but continue to co-parent their child. Aamir is currently in a relationship with Gauri Spratt, whom he publicly introduced during his 60th birthday celebration.

