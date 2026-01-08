Why Comedian Bharti Singh’s 3-Year-Old Son Wanted To ‘Leave The House’ | Television News

Last Updated: January 08, 2026, 17:54 IST

The kid tells Singh to pack his bags so that he can leave.

Singh embraced motherhood again in December 2025. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Comedian Bharti Singh, who frequently captures her life events in her popular vlogs, recently shared an emotional moment with her three-year-old son, Laksh. In a video shared by Singh, Laksh is seen making an unusual demand: he wishes to leave the house.

The kid tells Singh to pack his bags so that he can leave. The left Singh worried. Later in the video, Laksh innocently explains the reason behind his demand, bringing relief to the actress.

In the video, a visibly distressed Singh notes that it made her feel so weird when her son kept insisting on leaving the house. Wiping her tears, she then faces her son: “You should not say like this.”

What Laksh Said In Video

Sharing more about the moment on Wednesday, Bharti said, “Pata nahi achanak se bolne lag gaya mera bag pack kardo, mujhe jaana hai. Aapko chhod ke chala jaaunga. Mujhe itna ajeeb feel hua. Aise nahi bolte Laksh. Aap papa ko bologe papa bhi rone lag jaayenge.

Hum aapko achhe nahi lagte? Phir aise kyun bolte ho main ghar chhod ke chala jaaunga? Aapko achha lagta hai mumma roti hai? (I don’t know why, suddenly he started saying, ‘Pack my bag, I want to go. I will leave you.’ It felt so strange. Laksh, you don’t say things like this. If you say this to papa, he will start crying too. Don’t you like us? Then why do you say you will leave the house? Do you enjoy seeing mumma cry?”).

Laksh Reveals Reason Behind Demand

As the video progresses, Laksh reveals the reason behind his abrupt demand. He sweetly explained that he just wanted to go downstairs to play and would return soon. Relieved, Bharti smiled and told him she loved him the most, even more than Kaju (her second child).

“I love you very much, even more than Kaju. I love you the most, and Kaju comes second,” she said.

Singh embraced motherhood again in December 2025, welcoming her second son, Kaju. She and Haarsh Limbachiyaa married in 2017 after dating for a few years and had their first child, Laksh, in April 2022. Just three weeks after giving birth, Bharti has already returned to work. The comedian was recently spotted distributing sweets on the sets of Laughter Chefs season 3.

First Published: January 08, 2026, 17:54 IST